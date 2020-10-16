Mindteck Announces Sponsorship of NetApp INSIGHT 2020

Annual Gathering of Industry Leaders and Influencers to be held October 26-29 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced that it is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming NetApp INSIGHT 2020, an annual event hosted by global cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp. The event will be held virtually due to COVID-19 measures. Among other prominent personalities, the speaker line-up includes Microsoft's Satya Nadella and IBM's Arvind Krishna. According to NetApp's Chief Executive Officer George Kurian, the driving forces of this year's event experience will help tap the full power of data and unlock the best of cloud.

Anand Balakrishnan, Mindteck's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, commented: "We are delighted about our silver sponsorship for this important gathering with the NetApp community the third year in a row. Mindteck's Alliance Partner relationship with this leading cloud solutions provider has proven to be extremely valuable to our clients and us alike." About Mindteck Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The Company's legacy expertise in Embedded Systems, Enterprise Applications and Testing are a powerful complement to competencies in Data Services, Cloud and IoT. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck's clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE Mindteck). Founding Member: 'The Atlas of Economic Complexity' for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. Office Locations: India, United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Philippines, Germany and United Kingdom Development Centers: Kolkata and Bengaluru, India. www.mindteck.com