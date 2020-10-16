Left Menu
Union Minister lauds TN's efforts to reduce road accidents, related fatalities

Lauding the Tamil Nadu government's efforts at reducing road accidents and related fatalities, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked other states to take it as an example and work on a mission mode to decrease the mishaps and deaths.

Representative image

Lauding the Tamil Nadu government's efforts at reducing road accidents and related fatalities, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked other states to take it as an example and work on a mission mode to decrease the mishaps and deaths. Gadkari said five lakh road accidents were happening in the country, resulting in the death of at least 1.5 lakh people every year.

"Give highest priority to saving the lives of people. We have to reduce the number of accidents. This is very important," he said, addressing a virtual event from New Delhi wherein he dedicated several road development projects in Andhra Pradesh to the nation.

"I am personally very much sensitive and will support you in this mission," Gadkari observed. The Union Minister pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government successfully reduced the road accidents and deaths by 25 per cent.

"If you plan and take measures...there is a good example of Tamil Nadu. At the same time, World Bank and Asian Development Bank are helping us. They are ready to sanction Rs 14,000 crore for improving road engineering for black spots," Gadkari said. He said 435 black spots have been identified on National Highways in AP.

Temporary rectification measures have been completed for 295 black spots and permanent measures for 150. Temporary measures for the remaining black spots were targeted for completion this year while permanent measures would be completed by December 2021.

"I am ready to support you. My suggestion is...on a mission mode...if you can decide and accept this challenge...I am 100 per cent sure we can resolve this issue. And that can be a great thing for the people of AP," Gadkari told Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.

