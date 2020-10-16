Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 per cent Indians concerned the next pandemic could come from farm animals

On the occasion of World Food Day, International animal welfare organisation, World Animal Protection has released a report, which finds that superbugs are emerging on farms from antibiotic overuse, and those antibiotic resistant bacteria are entering our food chain and our environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:16 IST
Over 50 per cent Indians concerned the next pandemic could come from farm animals
World Animal Protection. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of World Food Day, International animal welfare organisation, World Animal Protection has released a report, which finds that superbugs are emerging on farms from antibiotic overuse, and those antibiotic resistant bacteria are entering our food chain and our environment. With factory farming routinely giving farm animals the same antibiotics used to treat up to 100 per cent of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the early stage of the pandemic the rise of superbugs from factory farming presents a real and present danger to global public health.

A public poll, also from World Animal Protection, shows that 52 per cent Indians are deeply concerned that the next pandemic could come from farm animals. Globally, 4 out of 5 people, surveyed across 15 countries for the poll, had similar concerns. Over 15,000 people were surveyed for the poll and most were also unaware of the superbug threat from factory farming. "This report and the poll are clear reminders of the growing risks of giving antibiotics to farm animals. Using these antibiotics on animals has severe repercussions on the health of the animals and eventually on the health of the people who end up consuming them. We urge consumers to demand better from the fast food restaurants they eat at and ensure better treatment of animals in factory farms," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India.

Almost three-quarters of the world's antibiotics are used in animals, the majority on factory farms with antibiotics used to prop-up low-welfare practices such as the raising of fast-growing meat chickens. These animals are all housed in stressful, cramped conditions that provide the perfect breeding ground for the spread of infection and emergence of disease.

This is a risky business - when superbugs are passed from animals to people, they make us less able to fight disease. Already, 700,000 people die each year from infections that cannot be treated by antibiotics. By 2050, this is expected to rise to 10 million people each year. If the pandemic is the flash flood that has taken us by surprise, the superbug crisis is the only too predictable slow rising tide. We can't ignore the contribution that the overuse of antibiotics in factory farming is having on the rise in antibiotic resistance - it is a ticking timebomb that could make the current public health crisis even worse if antibiotics are ineffective in treating secondary infections, said Jacqueline Mills, Head of Farming, World Animal Protection.

"Governments need to lift animal welfare standards, and monitor and report on antibiotic use in farm animals and international fast food restaurants should be setting the bar far higher to ensure the animals in their supply chains are treated well, and antibiotics are used responsibly in farming," Mills added. "Industrial animal farming is tearing down our forests, polluting our water, warming the planet and harming our health. We must end industrial animal farming and its unacceptable dependence on antibiotics, drastically reduce how much meat we produce and eat, and transition to a just and ecological food system," said Monique Mikhail, Senior Strategist, Greenpeace International.

Key findings of the global poll conducted by World Animal Protection with consumers in 15 countries: 83 per cent are concerned about the possibility of a pandemic originating from farm animals

88 per cent are concerned about superbugs coming from farm animals 82 per cent under-estimate the amount of the world's antibiotics that are used on farm animals

Superbugs causing adverse health effects (70 per cent) or contaminating meat (66 per cent) are most alarming 92 per cent believe governments should monitor and report on antibiotic use in farm animals

85 per cent believe antibiotics should only be used to treat sick animals, and 4 out of 5 would refuse to shop with retailers that don't ensure animals are treated well and antibiotics used responsibility in meat they sell.

World Animal Protection is calling for the end of factory farming, reduced production and consumption of farm animal products and for all remaining farm animal production to be high welfare. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Will Indians so easily give away freedom, democracy achieved

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers’ welfare UP govt’s top priority: Adityanath

Amid widespread agitation against the three central farm laws in Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the farmers welfare and the growth of agriculture sector in the state are his governme...

Piyush Goyal to undergo kidney stone removal procedure

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal will be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. The minister made the announcement on Friday through a tweet.I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon, he ...

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR: CPCB.

Met conditions were unfavourable for pollutant dispersal from Sept 1 to Oct 14 compared to 2019, affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR CPCB....

Goa to focus on cluster devpt to generate jobs, boost revenue

The Goa government will develop clusters as part of its self-reliance programme to generate employment and enhance revenue collection, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said on Friday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting of clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020