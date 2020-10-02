Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Indians so easily give away freedom, democracy achieved

The chief minister announced that a university dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi will be set up in Purba Medinipur district. "In remembrance of Gandhiji's philosophy of Ahimsa, today we also celebrate the International Day of Non-Violence.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 11:35 IST
Will Indians so easily give away freedom, democracy achieved

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and wondered whether freedom and democracy achieved by him and other freedom fighters will be given away so easily by the countrymen. She said Gandhiji's philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before.

"Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Icons like Gandhiji, Netaji, Tagore, Maulana Azad, Ambedkar & others tirelessly fought for freedom & democracy. Are we going to give it away so easily? Bapu's philosophy has become more relevant now than ever before," she tweeted. The chief minister announced that a university dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi will be set up in Purba Medinipur district.

"In remembrance of Gandhiji's philosophy of Ahimsa, today we also celebrate the International Day of Non-Violence. To this regard, #GoWB is setting up a university dedicated to Gandhiji in Purba Medinipur district. Let us spread Bapu's message amongst the younger generations," she said in another tweet.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...

Battle of Royals in first afternoon game of IPL

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers here on Saturday. Having played their first...

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirusTrump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US pres...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Trumps tweet revealing that Americas First Coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020