Rohit Sharma to Endorse Vega

After having established our leadership in beauty care accessories category and attaining a significant position in the market for personal care Appliances for women, we are all set to strengthen our men portfolio under the ‘Vega Men’ brand with the exciting Rohit Sharma as our brand face.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:41 IST
New Delhi | Mumbai | Bangalore, India (NewsVoir) Ace Indian cricketer and Captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been signed up by India’s leading beauty accessories brand, Vega, for it’s men’s personal grooming electronics range under the ‘Vega Men’ brand. One of the modern era batting greats, Rohit holds some of the most enviable records in international cricket. He was also conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest honour for an Indian sportsperson..

Vega which is one of India’s leading beauty accessory and appliances brand has the largest range of ‘Head to Toe’ Beauty accessories and a significant market presence in Women Personal Care Appliances. As part of its expansion exercise, Vega is all set to launch innovative grooming appliances such as beard trimmers, shavers and beard straighteners under the ‘Vega Men’ brand. The ace cricketer, Rohit Sharma, will feature as the brand ambassador for ‘Vega Men’ range in the upcoming digital campaign that will go live this month. On this occasion, Mr. Sandeep Jain – Director, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “Vega is a brand that has been into business for last 2 decades and our mission has been to cater to the ‘Head to Toe’ grooming needs of our consumer. After having established our leadership in beauty care accessories category and attaining a significant position in the market for personal care Appliances for women, we are all set to strengthen our men portfolio under the ‘Vega Men’ brand with the exciting Rohit Sharma as our brand face. I firmly believe that what beauty, fashion and style are to women, sports and fitness is to men and hence we wanted to partner with a sports sensation who will connect with the millennials of today. Rohit is an icon, and would be the perfect face for our ‘Vega Men’ brand where we are launching 2 next gen X series trimmers with D’zyner prints with features such as quick charge, 40 length settings apart from being waterproof. Whether you are the tough rugged man or the soft boy next door, Vega Men encourages you to ‘Be Yourself’ in every situation and our brand face symbolizes the same.” Rohit Sharma, who is exclusively handled by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance, said, “I am pleased to be associated with Vega. They have some of the most sophisticated yet stylish and consumer friendly products in the market. I look forward to being part of their growth journey.” About Vega Vega, India’s leading beauty accessory flagship brand was launched in the year 2000. It has the largest market share in the organized sector with more than 500 products in hair brushes, combs, makeup brushes, manicure, pedicure, face and bath accessories. Vega has a significant nationwide presence with Personal Care Appliances in women and men category in general and modern trade, professional and E-commerce channels and exclusive brand outlets in leading malls. The range includes Hair Straighteners, Hair Dryers, Hair curlers and Hair stylers for women. Vega Men is a brand that will offer trimmers, grooming kits, shavers and beard straighteners under it’s portfolio specially targeted towards men. Vega has an unparalleled grooming lineage and stands for innovation which reflects in the product line, marketing, communication, promotion and distribution. Further 2020 is going to be a landmark year for Vega as it is setting up a state-of- the art manufacturing plant and will be rolling out it’s first Made in India product soon. In the meanwhile, watch out for the all new campaign for ‘Vega Men’.

