Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors keep wary eye on Thai protests as stock market slips

Escalating anti-government protests in Thailand could push one of this year's worst performing stock markets even lower, some investors fear, as political instability adds another layer of risk to an already fragile tourism-dependent economy. Thai stocks were Asia's worst performers this week, down 2.6%, as protests hit the capital Bangkok where tens of thousands of people defied a ban on demonstrations.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:53 IST
Investors keep wary eye on Thai protests as stock market slips

Escalating anti-government protests in Thailand could push one of this year's worst performing stock markets even lower, some investors fear, as political instability adds another layer of risk to an already fragile tourism-dependent economy.

Thai stocks were Asia's worst performers this week, down 2.6%, as protests hit the capital Bangkok where tens of thousands of people defied a ban on demonstrations. Thailand has already suffered a record $8.8 billion in equity outflows over the first nine months of this year, exchange data shows, as the COVID-19 pandemic wrecks the travel-exposed economy and finance and industry-heavy stock index.

"The main thing is that it will add to the already negative sentiment," said Jeep Chatikavanij, founder of the Ton Poh Fund which manages $150 million. "The Thai market is in a slow death towards irrelevancy, the protests are just one more thing." The protesters have for months been seeking to remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prayuth has vowed to stay on and this week issued an emergency decree, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. At the same time the economy has suffered its biggest contraction in 22 years, the stock market has dropped 22% since the start of the year and, due partly to a lagging currency it is among the worst performers globally in dollar terms.

That the baht has held up this week shows that at least some faith in a longer-term recovery remains. "Resurgence of the anti-government protests is concerning and suggests downside pressure in the short term, as well as a higher risk premium in Thai stocks than its Asian peers," said Nader Naeimi, AMP Capital's head of dynamic markets.

However, he does not think the present instability will derail the Southeast Asian country's recovery prospects. "For anyone who doesn't believe global tourism is dead forever, Thai stocks are a great bet on a post COVID world and an eventual return to travel and leisure activities."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Four minor siblings hacked to death in Maha's Jalgaon

Four minor siblings were allegedly hacked to death with an axe by an unidentified person in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. The incident came to light this morning after the children were found lying...

Told not to play cricket, 19-year-old hits man with a bat; arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring another person by hitting him in the head with a bat following a quarrel over playing cricket in a lane in southeast Delhis Abu Fazal area, police said on FridayThe accused has been iden...

Probe in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme based on CAG report, not politically motivated: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the investigation in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme is not politically motivated, as it is based on Comptroller and Auditor General of Indias CAG report. It is not done on purpose. The CAG ...

Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 15,592-cr projects in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said. These include 16 highway projects stretching over 1,411 km.Union Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020