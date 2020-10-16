Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of 8 entities

The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2017 and 2019 for violating provisions of securities market norms. The pending dues -- a little over Rs 1 crore-- include the initial fine amount, interest and a recovery cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:45 IST
Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of 8 entities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank as well as share and Mutual Fund(MF) holdings of eight entities to recover dues totalling Rs 1 crore. These defaulters are --Jagadish Prakash Bagaria, Ajay S Bankda, Tarun Kumar Brahmbhatt, Jignesh Brahmbhatt, Krishankumar Brahambhatt, Prarthana Brahambhatt, Kusum Traders and Ellenbarrie Tea Co Ltd.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these eight entities after they failed to pay the fines imposed on them. The fines were imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2017 and 2019 for violating provisions of securities market norms.

The pending dues -- a little over Rs 1 crore-- include the initial fine amount, interest and a recovery cost. In seven attachment notices issued during October 13-15, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of these eight defaulters. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulters. The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulters may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Not easy to be in bio-bubbles, could affect mental health: Waqar Younis

Pakistans bowling coach and former captain Waqar Younis is concerned about the mental health of players as they endure isolating bio-secure bubbles to play cricket internationally or domestically in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Waqa...

Dalit teen gang-raped in Kanpur village: Police

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Sachendi area of Kanpur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when the girl had gone outside a field to attend natures c...

Top Bengali elocutionist Pradip Ghosh dead, tests COVID-19 positive

Pradip Ghosh, a veteran Bengali elocutionist who gave a new dimension to recitation of Rabindranath Tagores poems, died here on Friday and tested coronavirus positive after his death, family sources said. Ghosh was 78.He was running fever s...

Soccer-Cruzeiro hire former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

Struggling Brazilian club Cruzeiro have hired former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in an attempt to avoid a second successive relegation. The Belo Horizonte side were relegated from the top flight Serie A last season for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020