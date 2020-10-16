Left Menu
Ritesh Rawal's "Manifestism" has been Awarded as "Innovation of an Education Philosophy" in the Education Innovation Awards

The Education Innovation Awards by Entrepreneur Media recognizes inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters from the field of education for outstanding contributions in transforming education to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:47 IST
Certificate of Innovation of an Education Philosophy (Ritesh Rawal). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi (India), October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Education Innovation Awards by Entrepreneur Media recognizes inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters from the field of education for outstanding contributions in transforming education to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The award ceremony held on 15th Oct '20, after a day-long conference that covered important topics related to education such as innovation, technology and new-age entrepreneurship, Prof Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the guest of honor at the conference.

Innovator of the world's 6th Education philosophy "Manifestism" , Ritesh Rawal's passion is to make dreams into reality; Ritesh has been working in the field of education for more than a decade. Manifestism is the result of his thoughts followed by dedicated research work in the area of philosophical understanding of the world, its evolution, and different eras followed by hands-on research work in the world of education to create his own universe of education. Manifestism is a philosophical term created by Ritesh Rawal, it is an amalgamation of the English word "Manifestation" which means an event, action, or object that clearly shows or embodies something abstract or theoretical and "ism", ism at the end of a word suggests the word is related to a belief (or system of beliefs) accepted as an authority by a group or school of thought.

After receiving the award, Ritesh Rawal, expressed his gratitude towards Entrepreneur Media for impacting lives globally by identifying innovation and nurturing entrepreneurship across all the sectors. Ritesh is also a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Dudes and Dolls, The Cosmic School and The Adhyay School. Ritesh also mentioned that the idea of Manifestism is open to the world and he is happy to extend all the support if any educator, school management from anywhere in the world wants to institutionalize Manisfestism in their institutions, in order to share the details of philosophy he has created a website www.themanifestism.com and anyone can ask questions to him, share their thoughts, and have a discussion with him.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

