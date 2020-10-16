Left Menu
Development News Edition

Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children launches a campaign to support the parents in need

Stepping further to support the parents who are facing challenges to pay the reduced school fee, Ahmedabad's Udgam School For Children (USFC) and Zebar School For Children (ZSFC) have launched an innovative campaign that can make a win-win situation for all.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:47 IST
Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children launches a campaign to support the parents in need
Udgam School For Children (USFC) and Zebar School For Children (ZSFC). Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping further to support the parents who are facing challenges to pay the reduced school fee, Ahmedabad's Udgam School For Children (USFC) and Zebar School For Children (ZSFC) have launched an innovative campaign that can make a win-win situation for all. The schools have come with a social platform where the financially sound parents can let go with their relief of 25 per cent reduction of the fee in favour of those who are still finding it hard to pay the fees of their children. In compliance to the Gujarat Government's Government Resolution (GR) dated 7th October 2020, USFC and ZSFC both have announced a relief of 25 per cent in annual fees for the academic year 2020-21.

"Though the state government has clarified on the ambiguity over the school fees for the current academic year, we had received many requests from the parents asking for further reduction in fees citing multiple reasons like job loss, increase in medical expense etc. At the same time, many generous parents had approached us to extend their help by passing on their fees cut to needy parents. Considering our own expenses, we are not able to reduce the fees beyond 25 per cent. We realized the intensity of this matter and come up with an idea to make a bridge between well-to-do parents and parents in need," said Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children, while speaking on this initiative. Parents at Udgam School For Children and Zebar School For Children can register themselves with their respective class teachers expressing extending the help or to receive help. The school management will prepare a list of such parents and then pass on the relief from helping parents to needy parents. The schools will maintain the complete confidentiality of the parents who have come forward to help, whilst keeping transparency regarding the application of their funds.

"There are many parents at USFC and ZSFC who believe that they can pay full fees without taking the benefit of a 25 per cent fees reduction. At the same time, they also wish to extend a helping hand so that needy parents get some relief in this challenging time. We are confident to get an enormous response for this first-of-its' kind initiative from the parents of both the sides," added Choksi. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faces backlash, London set for tougher rules

The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as par...

Teacher arrested for molesting student 23 years ago

A 37-year-old woman has managed to put her molester behind bars 23 long years after the alleged abuse, having found out that the accused continues to sexually prey on children. The woman, now a well-settled lawyer in Hong Kong, had filed a ...

Decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients temporary: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi Government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitig...

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Cong of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, has accused the party of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020