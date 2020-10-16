Left Menu
Development News Edition

HandinHand Launches Liquid Handwash on Global Handwashing Day to Tap Burgeoning Hygiene and Disinfectant Market

Committed to serve the society during these tough times, we have come up with HandinHand Liquid Handwash that removes 99.9% germs.” With this launch, Vanesa Care has further strengthened its commitment to offer appropriate products to the society during these trying times and beyond.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:54 IST
HandinHand Launches Liquid Handwash on Global Handwashing Day to Tap Burgeoning Hygiene and Disinfectant Market

HandinHand, the well-known brand of Vanesa Care Private Limited, augments its product portfolio on Global Handwashing Day New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Committed to increase awareness about the importance of personal hygiene as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives, Vanesa Care Private Limited, one of the prominent FMCG majors, has launched an advance germ protection Liquid Handwash on Global Handwashing Day under the umbrella of its brand HandinHand. An advanced handwash enriched with the goodness of Aloe extracts and Glycerine, HandinHand Liquid Handwash removes 99.9% germs while leaving the hands super soft and clean. Unlike any regular handwash, soap or sanitizer that might make the skin dry, HandinHand Liquid Handwash locks skin’s natural moisture due to the dual power of Aloe extracts and Glycerine. Moreover, HandinHand Liquid Handwash comes with a mild soothing fragrance as well, thus making the hands clean, moisturized and fresh smelling.

Highlighting the significance of Global Handwashing Day while launching the HandinHand Liquid Handwash, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Director, Vanesa Care Private Ltd said, “Global Handwashing Day is an important occasion to remind ourselves that we must maintain proper hand hygiene and encourage everyone to wash their hands with soap to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, while offering an advanced liquid handwash to the society, we are sure that our new product will also help us to reach out to masses and further enhance the brand’s trust among people. Committed to serve the society during these tough times, we have come up with HandinHand Liquid Handwash that removes 99.9% germs.” With this launch, Vanesa Care has further strengthened its commitment to offer appropriate products to the society during these trying times and beyond. It goes without saying that to beat the pandemic today and ensure better health outcomes beyond it, handwashing must become a priority for all. Priced at INR 99 only HandinHand Liquid Handwash is available across the country on reputed online market platforms including Flipkart and neighbouring stores with an introductory offer of 175 ml Refill pack free with 230 gm dispenser bottle.

Image: HandinHand Liquid Handwash PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UK: Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faces backlash, London set for tougher rules

The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as par...

Teacher arrested for molesting student 23 years ago

A 37-year-old woman has managed to put her molester behind bars 23 long years after the alleged abuse, having found out that the accused continues to sexually prey on children. The woman, now a well-settled lawyer in Hong Kong, had filed a ...

Decision to reserve 80 pc ICU beds for COVID-19 patients temporary: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi Government Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitig...

Nirbhaya Trust Gen Secy accuses Cong of ignoring calls to not give tickets to accused of crimes against women

Having been denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar Assembly polls, Sarvesh Tiwari, the general secretary of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, has accused the party of ignoring calls to not give tickets to those accused of crimes against women. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020