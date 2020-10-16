Bajaj Auto launches new versions of Pulsar NS, RS

Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the refreshed versions of its Pulsar NS and Pulsar RS series motorcycles with new looks and fresh colours ahead of the festival season. The Pulsar RS 200 with dual channel ABS ( anti-lock braking system) is priced at Rs 1,52,179, while the NS 200 is priced at Rs 1,31,219, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a release. The refreshed version of Pulsar NS 160 is priced at Rs 1,08,589, it said adding that all these prices are ex-showroom (New Delhi), the company said.

The new RS and NS series will be available at Bajaj dealerships from October 23, it added. Bajaj Auto Head (Marketing) Narayan Sundararaman said, "The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling." He added that this festive season, the company offers a combination of sporty responsive performance and new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership.

The Pulsar RS200 comes with segment-leading technology and features like a 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, and 300 mm front disc brakes with dual channel. The Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark DTS-i engine with fuel injection, the company said in the release.