Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto launches new versions of Pulsar NS, RS

Bajaj Auto Head (Marketing) Narayan Sundararaman said, "The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling." He added that this festive season, the company offers a combination of sporty responsive performance and new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership. The Pulsar RS200 comes with segment-leading technology and features like a 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, and 300 mm front disc brakes with dual channel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:59 IST
Bajaj Auto launches new versions of Pulsar NS, RS

Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the refreshed versions of its Pulsar NS and Pulsar RS series motorcycles with new looks and fresh colours ahead of the  festival season. The Pulsar RS 200 with dual channel ABS ( anti-lock braking system) is priced at Rs 1,52,179, while the NS 200 is priced at Rs 1,31,219, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a release. The refreshed version of Pulsar NS 160 is priced at Rs 1,08,589, it said adding that all these prices are ex-showroom (New Delhi), the company said.

The new RS and NS series will be available at Bajaj dealerships from October 23, it added. Bajaj Auto Head (Marketing) Narayan Sundararaman said, "The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling." He added that this festive season, the company offers a combination of sporty responsive performance and new looks that reaffirm Pulsar's market leadership.

The Pulsar RS200 comes with segment-leading technology and features like a 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, and 300 mm front disc brakes with dual channel. The Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark DTS-i engine with fuel injection, the company said in the release.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Merkel: EU summit on China called off as virus resurges

A planned European Union summit on the blocs China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. The 27-nation EUs leaders had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020