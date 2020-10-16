Several injured in clash at railway station in Bengal

Several persons were injured as members of the Trinamool Congress-backed INTTUC and RSS-affiliated trade union BMS clashed on Friday at the New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal over hiring for the supply of drinking water to railway coaches, officials said. A scuffle broke between the two groups at the station in the Jalpaiguri district as the INTTUC members alleged that despite supplying water to train compartments for a long time they were sacked from service recently and members of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) were recruited in their place.

The office of the INTTUC in the station compound was ransacked during the clash as bystanders ran for safety. Several persons from the two sides suffered minor injuries in the clash, officials said.

The contractor, engaged for the supply of drinking water to trains, said some of the old workers did not have valid authorisation papers as made mandatory by the railway authorities and hence their services had to be terminated. The contractor alleged that suddenly a group of INTTUC members stormed to the station compound and allegedly beat him up and the workers taken in their place.

The INTTUC members alleged that their members were "illegally" removed and those of the BMS inducted. An INTTUC leader alleged that while they were protesting in the station compound, BJP "goons" beat them up and ransacked their office.

A police force was deployed outside the station, officials said..