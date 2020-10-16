Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority Indian consumers consider online, physical stores for shopping: Survey

With the onset of festive season, 80 per cent of Indian consumers are looking forward to shopping, with both online and physical stores coming into consideration, reflecting the rise of omni-channel purchases, according to a survey by RAI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST
Majority Indian consumers consider online, physical stores for shopping: Survey

With the onset of festive season, 80 per cent of Indian consumers are looking forward to shopping, with both online and physical stores coming into consideration, reflecting the rise of omni-channel purchases, according to a survey by RAI. As per the Festive Shopping Index 2020 by the Retailers Association of India (RAI) and LitmusWorld, 75 per cent of consumers are shopping online but 66 per cent of them are also considering shopping in stand-alone stores as well as malls (37 per cent).

"While online is the primary mode of discovery, consumers are looking forward to purchasing at physical stores," it said. Having been confined to their homes for so long away from relatives and friends, there seems to be some excitement around gifting, highlighting the need to rekindle relationships and reconnect, it added.

"About 23 per cent of respondents have expressed their intent to purchase gifts along with items for their personal use," the survey said. In terms of consumer interest, apparel topped with 53 per cent, followed by home appliances and electronics (47 per cent), work-from-home products (37 per cent) and home furniture (34 per cent). The survey, which interviewed over 800 consumers across different cities in India, also found that these consumers prefer paying through digital modes of payment such as credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets and UPI.

Commenting on the findings, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said,"Customers do feel the need to reconnect with a sense of cheer and are slowly coming out to shop. However, they may not shop in the same way they have been shopping all these years. There is a lot of reliance on what is being shown to them digitally." Retailers are looking at the festive season with some amount of cautious optimism. We believe that all formats of retail will see a resurgence but on an omni-channel basis, he added. In spite of the pandemic, the Indian consumer is still very excited for the festive shopping season and that's a big positive for retailers, LitmusWorld Head of Marketing & Partnerships Khushaal Talreja said.

"However, the industry will need to respond with interesting value propositions and superior customer experience across offline and online channels to boost festive demand and increase the wallet share of consumers," Talreja added..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...

Assam SP sent to 5 days' police custody in exam paper leak scam

A local court on Friday remanded Kumar Sanjit Krishna, an SP who was arrested in connection with the Assam Police job exam paper leak scam, to five days police custody. The CID arrested the Assam Police Service ASP officer, who is the broth...

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13&#160;persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching&#160;a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020