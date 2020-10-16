DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 16

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

ALGERIA - The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Yves Le Drian will make a two-day working visit to Algeria. (final day) WASHINGTON, D.C. - Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will embark on a five-day trip to the United States, after the American government lifted a long-standing ban on his entry to the country. (To Oct. 19)

YEREVAN - Foreign Minister Greece Nikos Dendias will visit Yerevan, where he will meet with his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference after meeting with fellow EU leaders on the day of a summit aimed at discussing Brexit negotiations (final day).

BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a news conference after meeting with fellow EU leaders on the day of a summit aimed at discussing Brexit negotiations (final day). BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference after meeting EU leaders for summit.

HARARE - Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is set to outline the government's 2021 GDP and inflation targets in a budget strategy presentation to business leaders – 0600 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Annual IMF/World Bank meetings (to Oct. 18). PARAMARIBO, Suriname – A team of Ministers from Suriname will visit Guyana from Wednesday to Friday to continue discussions on various initiatives started by the Presidents of the two countries in August. (final day). DHAKA – U.S/ Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun will visit Dhaka (final day)

PARIS - France's Foreign Minister heads to Algeria for bilateral talks, will include meetings with senior officials and focus on bilateral ties, Libya and Mali. (final day) BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (final day) HANOI - Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Szijjártó Péter visits Vietnam.

ISTANBUL - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference – 1400 GMT. VILNIUS - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne is in Vilnius, will meet with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius and will participate in a meeting of the Baltic Group with the Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia – 0910 GMT.

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Défense Minister Sergei Shoigu will make an official visit to Kazakhstan & hold talks with the country's military and political leadership on multidisciplinary cooperation. GLOBAL - World food day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election.

SOFIA, Bulgaria - IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva to give a virtual press-conference for Bulgarian journalists following the Fund's global outlook and the prospects for Bulgaria and eastern Europe amid a coronavirus pandemic – 1230 GMT. HANOI/JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Hanoi and Jakarta for a four-day visit. (To Oct. 21) BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to host Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric in Moscow – 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

TALLINN - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev meets Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas in Tallinn – 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference ahead of defense ministers' meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers hold virtual meeting via teleconference (to Oct 23) MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT.

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 CANADA - Canada's Toronto Centre and York Centre ridings in Ontario will hold by-elections.

MADRID - Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez will hold a Conference of Presidents, in which Spain's regional presidents will discuss how the European recovery fund will be distributed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the meeting. KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ZAGREB - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Croatia. SARAJEVO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Bosnia. (To Oct.28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election. EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election. United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election. Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 05 SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07 GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08 MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting. KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election. HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 Luxembourg – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 09 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to Dec 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Commision vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

