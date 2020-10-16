Noida Haat reopens Saturday with 'Vijay Utsav'

With the festive season beginning, Noida Haat will re-open from Saturday and showcase a host of handicrafts, handloom, khadi, jute and coir products, according to officials. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Noida Haat, located in Sector 33A of the city, is celebrating 'Vijay Utsav' from October 17 to 25, the Noida Authority said.

"Coinciding with the pious Navratras, Durga Puja and Vijay Dashami, the Noida Haat is launching its first event of the season titled 'Vijay Utsav' 2020. More than 80 artisans and craftsmen from different states, especially Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir, and rural India including Khadi and Village Industries are participating in the event," it said. "Among other items, the event will showcase a host of handicrafts, handloom, khadi, jute and coir products, while Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir are the focus partner states at the Vijay Utsav," the Noida Authority added.

According to the officials, the Noida Haat (Shilp Haat and Bunkar Bhawan) is an iconic building having state-of-the-art facilities with 146 shops, 25 food courts, seven emporium shops, an amphitheatre with a capacity of 800 people, and a parking space for 1,080 cars. The exhibition timings for visitors are 11 am to 8 pm and entry is free, they said, adding all government guidelines and standard operating procedures for safety against COVID-19 will be followed at the venue.

"This includes regular sanitising of the area, social distancing, wearing of masks, regular use of hand sanitisers at multiple points, thermal scanning at entry and other precautions will be strictly followed and implemented," the officials said. PTI KIS IJT.