Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pfizer vaccine hopes lift world stocks; dollar, gold on the defensive

But concerns that a teetering recovery in the world economy could be scuttled by a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and the United States kept oil prices under pressure, and 10-year German bond yields near seven-month lows. Indeed, two of the three major U.S. stock indexes pared earlier gains by the end of Friday, with the S&P 500 little changed at 3,483.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 112 points, or 0.4%, to close at 28,606.31.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 02:18 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Pfizer vaccine hopes lift world stocks; dollar, gold on the defensive

Global shares bounced on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar were on the defensive as investors welcomed news that drugmaker Pfizer Inc could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year. But concerns that a teetering recovery in the world economy could be scuttled by a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and the United States kept oil prices under pressure, and 10-year German bond yields near seven-month lows.

Indeed, two of the three major U.S. stock indexes pared earlier gains by the end of Friday, with the S&P 500 little changed at 3,483.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 112 points, or 0.4%, to close at 28,606.31. The Nasdaq Composite reversed into losses to end 42 points lower, down 0.4%, at 11,671.56. Shares of Pfizer jumped 3.8%, and the stock was the biggest contributor to the S&P 500's gains on Friday. The U.S. drugmaker said it could file for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech as early as late November.

As the global race to develop a coronavirus vaccine heats up, financial markets have tracked every twist and turn, hoping a successful deployment would hoist the world economy into a sustained rebound after a harrowing shutdown in the spring. Some analysts say investors are now trying to look past the near-term ups and downs that accompany vaccine development to focus on a likelier turnaround in 2021.

"There is a general consensus that things will be better next year," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Jersey. "We go back and forth, but people are somewhat hopeful." The cautious optimism also benefited European shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 1.3%, while shares in London, Frankfurt and Paris all climbed between 1.5% and 2%.

For the year, however, European shares have lagged their U.S. and Asian peers. The pan-European STOXX 600 is down almost 12% so far this year, compared with an 8.3% gain in the S&P 500 and a 5% rise in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Asian shares also managed to notch modest gains on Friday, even though shares in China and Japan posted slim declines. The MSCI Asia-Pacific share index rose 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%. Chinese stocks edged down 0.2%, but the main stock index was up for the week for the third consecutive week.

The improved mood on trading floors dented the U.S. dollar, usually perceived as a safe-haven asset. The dollar slipped 0.1% to 93.700 against a basket of six major currencies. A softer dollar helped the euro regain some ground, with the common currency rising 0.2% to $1.1718.

Sterling was on the defensive after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit in case negotiations with the European Union fail to produce a free trade agreement. But assurances that Britain would continue to talk to European Union representatives early next week fed hopes that a deal could be reached. That gave sterling some reprieve, and it pared earlier losses to be up 0.2% at $1.2927.

Still, in a sign that the world economy is struggling and investors are not unanimously upbeat about the outlook, oil prices fell on concerns that the spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States will curtail demand in two of the world's biggest fuel-consuming regions. "It’s a tug-of-war between risks that are well-flagged, the pandemic, the U.S. election, Brexit, and at the same time hope that these same risks can be resolved in matter of weeks or months", said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents to settle at $42.93 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 8 cents to settle at $40.88 a barrel. Also exposing market angst, Germany's 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since August and was hovering near a seven-month low of -0.623%.

The demand for safe-haven government bonds is so robust that about 69% of the euro government bond market - worth just over 6 trillion euros - had negative yields in September, according to data from Tradeweb, a financial services company. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up to 0.7423% on Friday, as investors took comfort in data that showed U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in September, ignoring an outlook that analysts say is threatened by pervasive unemployment, and a lack of imminent fiscal stimulus.

Many investors now expect the U.S. government to unveil additional fiscal stimulus only after the Nov. 3 election. Dimming prospects for a near-term U.S. stimulus, and the slight pull-back from safe-haven assets weighed on gold. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and has benefited from the loosening of global monetary and fiscal policies.

The price of spot gold dipped 0.5% to $1,898.10 per ounce.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months...

Trump, in reversal, approves California wildfire aid

U.S. President Donald Trump approved Californias request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing his administrations earlier denial after intervention from the states governor and a key Republican lawmaker. In an email, White Hou...

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trumps policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. N...

Andorra becomes IMF's 190th member as coronavirus pandemic hits tourist entries

Europes tiny Andorra formally joined the International Monetary Fund on Friday, becoming the crisis lenders 190th member state as the tourism and trade-dependent principality struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.The IMF said in a stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020