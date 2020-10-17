Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

"Even if there is a trade deal between the UK and EU by the end of 2020, it will likely be narrow in scope and therefore the UK's exit from the EU will, in Moody's view, continue to put downward pressure on private investment and economic growth," Moody's said. It also said Britain had lost some of the budgetary discipline of previous governments and its fiscal policy had become "less predictable and effective," meaning its high debt levels were unlikely to come down quickly.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 03:35 IST
Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating on Friday, citing a combination of the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. Moody's lowered the rating by one notch to "Aa3" from "Aa2," putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Britain's economy, the world's sixth-biggest, shrank by the most among Group of Seven nations in the second quarter and its public debt has leapt to more than 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), surpassing 100% of gross domestic product. Moody's said Britain's economic growth had been "meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future" as existing problems were exacerbated by the decision to leave the European Union.

Britain's failure to reach a trade deal with the EU that meaningfully replicated the benefits of EU membership would be compounded by the long-term damage likely to be caused by the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson said earlier on Friday that Britain had to prepare for a no-deal Brexit unless the EU changed course and there was currently no point in continuing the negotiations.

Britain faces the prospect of tariffs and other trade barriers from Jan. 1 without an agreement. "Even if there is a trade deal between the UK and EU by the end of 2020, it will likely be narrow in scope and therefore the UK's exit from the EU will, in Moody's view, continue to put downward pressure on private investment and economic growth," Moody's said.

It also said Britain had lost some of the budgetary discipline of previous governments and its fiscal policy had become "less predictable and effective," meaning its high debt levels were unlikely to come down quickly. "The UK effectively has no fiscal policy anchor," it said.

The agency revised the outlook on the country's sovereign debt to "stable" from "negative," reflecting its expectation that the UK's debt would likely stabilize. ($1 = 0.7744 pound)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. ...

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moodys cut the United Kingdoms debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government. Moodys lowered the rating t...

Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump revels in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted elec...

Trump barnstorms Florida while Biden campaigns in Michigan, early vote surges

President Donald Trump sought to boost his position in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020