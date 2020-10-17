Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moody's cut the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating on Friday, citing a combination of the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. Moody's lowered the rating by one notch to "Aa3" from "Aa2," putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Britain's economy, the world's sixth-biggest, shrank by the most among Group of Seven nations in the second quarter and its public debt has leapt to more than 2 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), surpassing 100% of gross domestic product. Moody's said Britain's economic growth had been "meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future" as existing problems were exacerbated by the decision to leave the European Union.

Britain's failure to reach a trade deal with the EU that meaningfully replicated the benefits of EU membership would be compounded by the long-term damage likely to be caused by the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson said earlier on Friday that Britain had to prepare for a no-deal Brexit unless the EU changed course and there was currently no point in continuing the negotiations.

Britain faces the prospect of tariffs and other trade barriers from Jan. 1 without an agreement. "Even if there is a trade deal between the UK and EU by the end of 2020, it will likely be narrow in scope and therefore the UK's exit from the EU will, in Moody's view, continue to put downward pressure on private investment and economic growth," Moody's said.

It also said Britain had lost some of the budgetary discipline of previous governments and its fiscal policy had become "less predictable and effective," meaning its high debt levels were unlikely to come down quickly. "The UK effectively has no fiscal policy anchor," it said.

The agency revised the outlook on the country's sovereign debt to "stable" from "negative," reflecting its expectation that the UK's debt would likely stabilize. ($1 = 0.7744 pound)