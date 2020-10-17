CIIE starts taking applications for 2021 exhibitors
Registration for the business exhibition of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened on September 28. The business exhibition of the fourth CIIE welcomes enterprises and organizations registered outside the Chinese mainland. Products produced overseas or services by overseas providers are eligible for the exhibition.
First-time applicants will need to submit their company information at the expo's website www.ciie.org and wait for review. Participants of this year's expo can renew their exhibitor status using their existing information. The fourth CIIE consists of six business exhibition areas — Intelligent Industry and Information Technology Area, Consumer Goods Area, Food and Agricultural Products Area, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Area, Automobiles Area, and Trade in Services Area.
The number of Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading companies attending the third CIIE is almost identical to that of last year. Many of the world's top 10 companies in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, high-end consumer goods, and automobiles have signed up for this year's expo. In addition, dozens of companies have applied to attend the expo for three consecutive years. The registration page for the fourth CIIE: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg
