Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIIE starts taking applications for 2021 exhibitors

The fourth CIIE consists of six business exhibition areas — Intelligent Industry and Information Technology Area, Consumer Goods Area, Food and Agricultural Products Area, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Area, Automobiles Area, and Trade in Services Area. The number of Fortune 500 companies and industry leading companies attending the third CIIE is almost identical to that of last year.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 17-10-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 09:27 IST
CIIE starts taking applications for 2021 exhibitors
Representative Image. Image Credit: picpedia.org

Registration for the business exhibition of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened on September 28. The business exhibition of the fourth CIIE welcomes enterprises and organizations registered outside the Chinese mainland. Products produced overseas or services by overseas providers are eligible for the exhibition.

First-time applicants will need to submit their company information at the expo's website www.ciie.org and wait for review. Participants of this year's expo can renew their exhibitor status using their existing information. The fourth CIIE consists of six business exhibition areas — Intelligent Industry and Information Technology Area, Consumer Goods Area, Food and Agricultural Products Area, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Area, Automobiles Area, and Trade in Services Area.

The number of Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading companies attending the third CIIE is almost identical to that of last year. Many of the world's top 10 companies in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, high-end consumer goods, and automobiles have signed up for this year's expo. In addition, dozens of companies have applied to attend the expo for three consecutive years. The registration page for the fourth CIIE: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Director&#160;Raghava Lawrence says the decision to name the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana as Laxmmi Bomb was a collective creative call to appeal to a wider audience and be more in sync with the movie. The remake of the 2011 Tami...

Science News Roundup: Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China Sea; Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japan eyes satellite research for disputed islets in the East China SeaJapan is looking into using satellite images to further research on the natural environment of islets in the East C...

Apparel exports on path of V-shaped recovery: AEPC

Apparel exports logged double-digit growth in September, which indicates the segment is on course to a V-shaped recovery, apparel exporters body AEPC on saturday said. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said appa...

New Zealand rangers, volunteers try to rescue 25 stranded whales

New Zealand rangers and volunteers were trying to rescue some 25 whales stranded on a beach on the countrys North Island, the Department of Conservation said on Saturday. A pod of around 40 whales was sighted swimming close to the shore in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020