Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gems, jewellery exports may dip 20-25 pc; growth expected by FY22: GJEPC

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The gems and jewellery export is expected to decline by 20-25 per cent this fiscal year compared to 2019-20 due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GJEPC said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:52 IST
Gems, jewellery exports may dip 20-25 pc; growth expected by FY22: GJEPC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The gems and jewellery export is expected to decline by 20-25 per cent this fiscal year compared to 2019-20 due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GJEPC said on Saturday. During 2019-20, the exports stood at Rs 2,52,249.46 crore, according to data provided by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). "We expect the exports to witness a decline of 20 25 per cent in 2020-21, compared with last year. With demand improving gradually, we should be at our 2019-20 levels next year. Growth will come back only maybe by 2021-22," GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said at the virtual press conference about the closing of 5-day Virtual India International Jewellery Show (IIJS). Due to the pandemic, GJEPC went virtual for IIJS 2020, which commenced on October 12, transforming the physical show into a complete virtual experience for exhibitors as well as domestic and global visitors. The event had over 330 exhibitors, and over 10,000 buyers visited the show. Besides, 9,900 meetings were conducted and visitors registered from the US, UK, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Italy, Egypt, Belgium, Turkey, Sri Lanka, among others participated in the show.

IIJS Virtual 2020 also generated an estimated business of over Rs 1,000 crore. "The Virtual IIJS 2020 was very important for our industry, as the COVID-19 lockdown from March to September has been extremely difficult for business, both exports as well as domestic, manufacturing and retail. "This last week brought about that positivity and became a turning point again in this year. A great amount of optimism has come into the industry again from the disconnect between buyers and exhibitors over the last two quarters. This became an event where I guess everyone came together," Shah added.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Senior citizens in New Delhi district to get services of psychologists, doctors at doorstep

Senior citizens in New Delhi district can now avail of services of psychologists, doctors, legal experts and administrative support at their doorstep during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the administration setting up a dedicated centr...

Lokpal gets 1,427 complaints in 2019-20; 613 against state govts, 4 against Union ministers, MPs

A total of 1,427 complaints were received by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2019-20, of which 613 were related to state government officials and four against Union ministers and Members of Parliament, according to official data. ...

Domestic violence case: ABA of former HC judge's kin allowed

A Mumbai court on Saturday allowed the anticipatory bail pleas of three family members of a former High Court judge in a domestic violence case. Anita, wife of former HC judge late Ashok Agarwal, and their sons Naval and Ashish have been ac...

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

When will Peaky Blinders coming back for Season 6 The series enthusiasts are highly excited for the sixth season as Cillian Murphy will be return as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy.In Peaky Blinders Season 6, Natasha OKeeffe will reprise her charac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020