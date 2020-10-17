Left Menu
Two Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Saturday

The accused were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight to Kabul. As many as eight bags with medicines, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, were seized from them, they said, adding that these medicines were meant for general purpose use

The passengers have admitted to have smuggled out medicines and clothes worth Rs 19 lakh during their past visits, the officials said.

