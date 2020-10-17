Left Menu
According to a top Metrol Rail official, the lady reached the Victoria Memorial station on October 14 night and told the metro rail personnel that she had to get to Miyapur and that there was no other transport available. Moved by the plight of the woman, the officials decided to operate an exclusive service. so our people arranged a special train and transported her safely to her destination," NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL told PTI.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:58 IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail runs special train to ferry pregnant lady
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a rare gesture, the Hyderabad Metro Rail arranged a special train service to ferry a pregnant woman to her destination during the recent downpour, which pounded the city and left several areas inundated. According to a top Metro Rail official, the lady reached the Victoria Memorial station on October 14 night and told the metro rail personnel that she had to get to Miyapur and that there was no other transport available.

Moved by the plight of the woman, the officials decided to operate an exclusive service. "We were shutting down services by 9 PM as per rules.. the woman entered the station at around 10 PM and requested us to take her to Miyapur as she had no other option.

.. so our people arranged a special train and transported her safely to her destination," NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL told PTI. Torrential rains battered the city and neighboring parts on October 13 and 14 disrupting normal life including public transportation.

The official noted that the train has the capacity to ferry 1,000 people. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, the coaches were running with only 60 percent capacity.

Reddy said as of now the total network of metro rail, which resumed operations on September 7 after remaining suspended for over four months as part of nationwide lockdown, is presently carrying one lakh passengers per day in the city.

