Left Menu
Development News Edition

B'desh has not surpassed India on 'more appropriate' economic metric: former CEA

On 'more appropriate' economic metric, Bangladesh has not surpassed India and is unlikely to be in future, former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Saturday, asserting that GDP per capita is an estimate for one indicator of the average standard of welfare in a country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:34 IST
B'desh has not surpassed India on 'more appropriate' economic metric: former CEA
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

On 'more appropriate' economic metric, Bangladesh has not surpassed India and is unlikely to be in future, former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Saturday, asserting that GDP per capita is an estimate for one indicator of the average standard of welfare in a country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at the government over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year and described it as a "solid achievement" of six years of the BJP's "hate-filled cultural nationalism".

Government sources had emphasised that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of purchasing power parity was 11 times more than that of Bangladesh in 2019. "The India-vs.-Bangladesh GDP per capita comparison (post IMF WEO) has sparked anxiety & acrimony. But wrong numbers being compared... "NO, on more appropriate metric, India has not been surpassed and, according to IMF, unlikely to be in near future," Subramanian said in a series of tweets.

He said all the focus has been on comparisons based on GDP measured at current, market exchange rates and this yields "conclusion" of Bangladesh eclipsing India. But market exchange rates are not appropriate for welfare comparisons across time and countries, Subramanian said, adding that GDP per capita is an estimate for one indicator of the average standard of living/welfare in a country. The former CEA said there is need to measure real GDP in local currency after taking out effects of inflation and then, convert all local currency estimates of real GDP into comparable dollars. He noted that more appropriate basis is GDP at constant, purchasing power parity (PPP) exchange rates.

Noting that India has no room for complacency, Subramanian said, "India will return to pre-COVID *LEVEL* of real per capita GDP only in 2022, 3 lost years." According to the IMF, India is set to drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year. IMF's forecast for India -- a huge downward revision from its previous prediction in June -- is also the biggest contraction projected among major emerging markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report. Released ahead of the annual meetings of IMF and the World Bank, the report said global growth would contract by 4.4 per cent this year and bounce back to 5.2 per cent in 2021.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her go hard, go early approach has eliminated locally spread...

Shoppers in 85 percent of Indian towns place orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" sale

Gurugram Haryana India, October 17 ANINewsVoir Snapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday. Reflecting the increasing depth of e-commerce in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020