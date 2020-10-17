2 youths killed in car crash on NH in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two youths were killed and another was critically injured in a road accident here on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway on Saturday, police said

The deceased persons were identified as Lalit Kumar (24) and Laksh Kumar (22) while the injured victim - Mohit - was rushed to hospital in critical condition, they said

They were returning from Haridwar to Gurugram in Haryana when their car crashed on the highway near Chapar village, about 15 km from the city, police said.