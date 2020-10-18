Left Menu
PV exports tumble 58 pc in H1FY21 as COVID-19 disruptions take toll

Passenger vehicle exports from India declined 57.52 per cent in April-September period of the current fiscal year as COVID-19 related disruptions hampered despatches to various global markets. Ford India shipped 26,089 units to overseas markets during the period under review, down 63.69 per cent from April-September last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 12:10 IST
Passenger vehicle exports from India declined 57.52 per cent in April-September period of the current fiscal year as COVID-19 related disruptions hampered despatches to various global markets. As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle exports in the first half of 2020-21 stood at 1,55,156 units as compared with 3,65,247 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger car exports during the period under review stood at 1,00,529 units, down 64.93 per cent from 2,86,618 units in April-September, 2019-20. Similarly, utility vehicle shipments saw a drop of 29.67 per cent at 54,375 units from 77,309 units in the same period of 2019-20.

Van shipments also witnesssed a drop of 80.91 per cent at 252 units from 1,320 units in April-September last year. "This can be largely attributed to the COVID-19 related disruptions globally, which has led to closure of plants and dealerships, supply chain disruptions, curfews in cities and interruptions in international trade," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI. However, with relaxation in lockdown norms globally, exports have improved in the recent past and the monthly shipments in second half of the current fiscal are expected to be higher than earlier months, he added. During the second quarter (July-September), PV exports declined by 41.96 per cent to 1,11,555 units as compared with 1,92,193 units in the same period of 2019-20. All the major PV exporters saw significant drop in their overseas shipments  during the first six months of the current fiscal. Hyundai Motor India exported 32,041 units, down 68.98 per cent from the same period last fiscal. Maruti Suzuki India exported 31,549 units, down 40.02 per cent from the year-ago period. Ford India shipped 26,089 units to overseas markets during the period under review, down 63.69 per cent from April-September last fiscal. Kia Motors India shipped 16,606 units during the period,  a whopping 3,425.69 per cent increase over April-September period of 2019-20. General Motors India exported 16,630 units, down 58.52 per cent from the same period last year. Similarly, Volkswagen India exported 15,492 units during the period under review, down 59.13 per cent from April-September 2019-20.

