SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:26 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Scoreboard Mumbai Indians R Sharma b Arshdeep Singh 9 Q de Kock c Agarwal b Jordan 53 S Yadav c M Ashwin b Shami 0 I Kishan c M Ashwin b Arshdeep 7 K Pandya c Hooda b Bishnoi 34 H Pandya c Pooran b Shami 8 K Pollard not out 34 N Coulter-Nile not out 24 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 1-23, 2-24, 3-38, 4-96, 5-116, 6-119 Bowling: Maxwell 4-0-24-0, Shami 4-0-30-2, Singh 3-0-35-2, Jordan 3-0-32-1, M Ashwin 3-0-28-0, Hooda 1-0-9-0, Bishnoi 2-0-12-1.
