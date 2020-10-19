Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Sirolimus Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, the generic version of Rapamune®1 Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg, of PF Prism CV. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, the Rapamune® Tablets, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $119.7 million*. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio. 1 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners

2 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents* IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, August 2020About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LtdGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWRPWR