Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets jump on vaccine, U.S. aid hopes; China data caps gains

The index has risen in eight of the last 10 sessions amid a rally in risk assets buoyed by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and expectations of a so-called "blue wave", which would see the Democrats claim victory in November's elections. Chinese shares started higher but slipped into negative territory in afternoon trading after China's third-quarter GDP data rose 4.9%, missing expectations for a 5.2% growth.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:08 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets jump on vaccine, U.S. aid hopes; China data caps gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian markets advanced toward a recent 2-1/2-year peak on Monday powered by hopes of a U.S. fiscal package and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though gains were held back by weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data. In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.25%, German DAX futures were slightly higher while London's FTSE futures were down 0.07%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5% for its second straight day of gains, paring back slightly following third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data from China. The index has risen in eight of the last 10 sessions amid a rally in risk assets buoyed by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and expectations of a so-called "blue wave", which would see the Democrats claim victory in November's elections.

Chinese shares started higher but slipped into negative territory in afternoon trading after China's third-quarter GDP data rose 4.9%, missing expectations for a 5.2% growth. In a positive sign, however, separate monthly indicators pointed to an expansion in economic activity.

Industrial output accelerated 6.9% in September from a year earlier, when analysts were looking for a 5.8% gain from a 5.6% rise in August. Retail sales edged up 3.3% last month from a year earlier against expectations for 1.8% growth.

"The rebound in Q3 GDP was less strong than expected, but was still a decent 4.9% year on year. September data beat expectations, suggesting a pick-up in momentum towards the latter part of Q3," said Frances Cheung, head of macro strategy for Asia at Westpac in Singapore. "The pick-up in momentum was broad based, which bodes well for the Q4 outlook."

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1% while Australia's benchmark index added 0.9%. Boosting overall sentiment, drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 jumped 0.7% in Asian trading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she was optimistic legislation on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the election. But with her negotiating partner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in the Middle East until Tuesday, such a timeframe would seem to be overly optimistic, analysts said.

Investors are also concerned about rising coronavirus cases. Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Later in the week, key risk events include minutes of Australia's central bank meeting, the final U.S. presidential debate, and global manufacturing indicators.

Action in currencies was muted with the U.S. dollar, usually perceived as a safe-haven asset, flat at 93.696 against a basket of six major currencies. The euro was slightly weaker at $1.1708 and sterling hovered near two-week lows after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit in case negotiations with the European Union fail to produce a free trade agreement.

"EU-UK trade talks are flirting with collapse," ANZ economists said. "UK Prime Minister Johnson said the UK needs to prepare for a no-deal outcome, as both sides cannot agree on a Canada-style FTA. Talks resume in London on Monday, but without the political will to shift ground, there is little the negotiators can achieve."

In commodities, Brent crude futures slipped 10 cents to $42.83 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 12 cents to $40.76 a barrel. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,909.6 an ounce.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UK lockdowns: Wales and Manchester head towards tougher restrictions

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher COVID-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the countrys third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.The United Ki...

Poland to open temporary hospital at national stadium in Warsaw

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases and a health system overload, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded new records in daily cases and deaths in th...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the American market. The company has received tentati...

Aamir Khan continues shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with pain killers despite rib injury

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir khan who is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has recently proved again his diligence and dedication towards work. The PK star suffered a rib injury during an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020