Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ultraviolette Automotive raises capital from GoFrugal Technologies in Series B funding

Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal Technologies, along with Special Invest have been early investors in the Chennai-based company. "Kumar Vembu, who has been an early investor in the company during the Series A funding and has joined this round of investment along with TVS Motors to support Ultraviolette Automotive's vision of transforming the future of electric mobility in the country," the company said in the release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:28 IST
Ultraviolette Automotive raises capital from GoFrugal Technologies in Series B funding

Electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette Automotive on Monday said it has raised capital from GoFrugal Technologies as part of Series B Funding. The firm, however, did not disclose the quantum of the funds raised.

Backed by a team of strategic investors such as TVS Motor Company, GoFrugal Technologies and Speciale Invest, Ultraviolette Automotive is looking to scale-up its operations in the immediate future by way of expanding the team, investing further in research and development (R&D) and building manufacturing capabilities, the startup said in a release. Kumar Vembu, CEO of GoFrugal Technologies, along with Special Invest have been early investors in the Chennai-based company.

"Kumar Vembu, who has been an early investor in the company during the Series A funding and has joined this round of investment along with TVS Motors to support Ultraviolette Automotive's vision of transforming the future of electric mobility in the country," the company said in the release. TVS Motor Company had last month announced an additional Rs 30 crore investment in Ultraviolette Automotive as part of the Series B Funding, taking its total stake in the EV startup to 29.48 per cent.

Ultraviolette Automotive had unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle F77 in November last year. The company is now gearing up to the launch of the bike in the market, Ultraviolette Automotive said in the release.

"Kumar Vembu has been a long-standing partner in our journey towards building a superior EV experience in India and we are thrilled about his continued support in this round of investment as well," said Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd. Vembu's investment comes at a great time as we work towards launching our motorcycle in the market, he added.

A key area that Ultraviolette Automotive has significantly invested in is battery technology for Indian conditions, said the release, adding that over the last three years, the company has developed battery packs from scratch, to accommodate highest energy and power density globally and has filed several patents especially on the safety and thermal management aspects. "Since the unveiling of F77 motorcycle, the company has made significant progress towards launching the motorcycle in the market. We see immense promise in Ultraviolette Automotive's vision of building high performance electric mobility solutions and leading the movement in transforming the future of mobility in the country," said Vembu. PTI IAS DRR DRR

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 people outdoors, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday as the country is struggling to stop the steady rise in daily coronavirus infections.Professionally organised...

Soccer-Bundesliga talking points

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend MOUKOKO INSULTSThe German Football Association DFB will investigate what it said were possible racist insults against Borussia Dortmunds 15-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko. The hugely talented C...

London stocks track Asia gains ahead of Brexit talks

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors hoped for a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip...

UK police to get COVID-19 'case-by-case' data to enforce self-isolation

Police forces in England will have access to data of people told to self-isolate through the official National Health Service NHS Test and Trace system as part of their enforcement of coronavirus lockdown rules. Forces will have access to i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020