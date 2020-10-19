Fino Payments Bank to add 300 more points at BPCL outlets in TN

Fino Payments Bank is planning to add another 300 points at BPCL outlets to its existing 1,075 in Tamil Nadu, to help truck drivers to get fleet cards recharged by paying equivalent cash, without any hassles, a top official said on Monday. Recharging the Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) SmartFleet cards that are used to pay for fuel has been a challenge to truck drivers for quite some time and in order to ease this discomfort, Fino with BPCL has started such facilities, its State head, Dhanasekaran said.

The digitised cash in the form of prepaid fleet cards allows drivers to make payments for fuel at BPCL outlets, which also completely frees BPCL from handling the cash given by the drivers, Dhanasekaran told reporters here after inaugurating a facility at Perundurai in Erode district. BPCL's SmartFleet is a unique fuel management programme designed for efficient, tech-savvy and cost conscious fleet owners, the company's Fleet Sales Officer (Coimbatore Region), S Sruti said.

"Smartfleet program is a first of its kind initiative in the country that helps transporters manage their funds effectively. The exclusive centre, opened in association with Fino Payments Bank, facilitates hassle free and instant recharge for Smartfleet customers, she said. More than 4.5 lakh transporters across Tamil Nadu are using SmartFleet as of now and the company expects a daily recharge of over Rs 3.5 lakh at this point (Perundurai) with average recharge value of around Rs 2,000, Sruti said.

With Micro ATM and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) devices, the staff at the Fino point transform into human ATMs, helping truck drivers as well as general public people carry out banking transactions, Dhanasekaran said. Importantly, customers can focus on their work or business and in this case, transporters need not worry about managing cash as instant recharge of fleet card allows them to make hassle free payments, he pointed out.

In addition to BPCL outlets, a network of around 5,000 neighbourhood small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, dairy outlets are part of Fino's banking network spread across Tamil Nadu, he said. Since the start of financial year 2020-21, that coincided with COVID-19 lockdown, Fino's network in the State facilitated transactions worth around Rs 1,800 crore with cash management services accounting for more than 50 per cent, Dhanasekharan said.