Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fino Payments Bank to add 300 more points at BPCL outlets in TN

Importantly, customers can focus on their work or business and in this case, transporters need not worry about managing cash as instant recharge of fleet card allows them to make hassle free payments, he pointed out. In addition to BPCL outlets, a network of around 5,000 neighbourhood small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, dairy outlets are part of Fino's banking network spread across Tamil Nadu, he said.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:40 IST
Fino Payments Bank to add 300 more points at BPCL outlets in TN

Fino Payments Bank is planning to add another 300 points at BPCL outlets to its existing 1,075 in Tamil Nadu, to help truck drivers to get fleet cards recharged by paying equivalent cash, without any hassles, a top official said on Monday. Recharging the Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) SmartFleet cards that are used to pay for fuel has been a challenge to truck drivers for quite some time and in order to ease this discomfort, Fino with BPCL has started such facilities, its State head, Dhanasekaran said.

The digitised cash in the form of prepaid fleet cards allows drivers to make payments for fuel at BPCL outlets, which also completely frees BPCL from handling the cash given by the drivers, Dhanasekaran told reporters here after inaugurating a facility at Perundurai in Erode district. BPCL's SmartFleet is a unique fuel management programme designed for efficient, tech-savvy and cost conscious fleet owners, the company's Fleet Sales Officer (Coimbatore Region), S Sruti said.

"Smartfleet program is a first of its kind initiative in the country that helps transporters manage their funds effectively. The exclusive centre, opened in association with Fino Payments Bank, facilitates hassle free and instant recharge for Smartfleet customers, she said. More than 4.5 lakh transporters across Tamil Nadu are using SmartFleet as of now and the company expects a daily recharge of over Rs 3.5 lakh at this point (Perundurai) with average recharge value of around Rs 2,000, Sruti said.

With Micro ATM and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) devices, the staff at the Fino point transform into human ATMs, helping truck drivers as well as general public people carry out banking transactions, Dhanasekaran said. Importantly, customers can focus on their work or business and in this case, transporters need not worry about managing cash as instant recharge of fleet card allows them to make hassle free payments, he pointed out.

In addition to BPCL outlets, a network of around 5,000 neighbourhood small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, dairy outlets are part of Fino's banking network spread across Tamil Nadu, he said. Since the start of financial year 2020-21, that coincided with COVID-19 lockdown, Fino's network in the State facilitated transactions worth around Rs 1,800 crore with cash management services accounting for more than 50 per cent, Dhanasekharan said.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Poland to open temporary hospital at Warsaw national stadium

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaws landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded multiple new records in daily cases...

Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of transnational telephone scams, where he was recruited by overseas scammers to process and launder locally-received money, according to a ...

Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 8,737 over the weekend, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzer...

Saudi woman in Guinness book for the world’s largest coffee painting

A Saudi Arabian artist has entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by drawing the worlds largest coffee painting using expired granules, becoming the first woman from the kingdom to achieve the feat. Ohud Abdullah Almalkis co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020