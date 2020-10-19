Left Menu
FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre), India's leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is coping with various difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:50 IST
FSTC logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre), India's leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is coping with various difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19. In order to assist students, FSTC is offering discounts for conducting Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737 simulators. The offer will be valid for all enrolments effective from the offer release date of 19 October, 20 till 30 November, 20.

This offer provides two options for availing discount-the candidate can avail a flat 20 per cent discount on upfront payment of the course fee, or the candidate can complete the training and pay the fee amount later. Both offers which are exclusively for Indian CPL holders will provide ease of payments and flexibility to the students. FSTC is hopeful that with these offers students will find it easier to resume their critical training.

FSTC is the most advanced full flight simulation training company in the market. In addition to being India's first stand-alone Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by DGCA, it has also been approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Not only is it the largest training institute in the country, it's eight simulator devices caters to 95 per cent of the flying machines of the Indian carriers, i.e. A320/B737/Dash 8 Q400 and ATR 72-600.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

