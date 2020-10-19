Left Menu
Oman in preliminary support talks with certain Gulf countries - bond prospectus

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:25 IST
Oman's government has considered asking for financial support from certain other Gulf countries, a bond prospectus showed on Monday.

"Whilst discussions in relation to financial support have commenced with certain other Gulf countries, such discussions are only in preliminary stages," the bond prospectus, seen by Reuters, said.

Oman has also been discussing funding for COVID-19 related measures with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, but such facilities are yet to be concluded. Oman is planning a three-tranche issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, as the Gulf oil producer seeks to shore up its finances hit by weak oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

