Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Stock Exchange plans new protocols after trading halt

The exchange also said in a statement it will set up a committee with investors, members from investment banks, IT vendors, and a representative from Japan's financial regulator to draft the new guidelines. On Oct. 1, trading was halted due to a hardware failure in the worst-ever outage for the world's third-largest equity market.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:38 IST
Tokyo Stock Exchange plans new protocols after trading halt
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday it will draw up new rules by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure, after the bourse was paralysed for an entire day earlier this month. The exchange also said in a statement it will set up a committee with investors, members from investment banks, IT vendors, and a representative from Japan's financial regulator to draft the new guidelines.

On Oct. 1, trading was halted due to a hardware failure in the worst-ever outage for the world's third-largest equity market. The trading halt tarnished the exchange's credibility just as new prime minister Yoshihide Suga has prioritised digitalisation, and could dent Tokyo's hopes of luring more financial services companies to Japan's capital.

The exchange previously said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up. It caused the first full-day suspension since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999. Japan's Fujitsu Ltd, which developed the trading system, said in a separate statement on Monday the backup failed due to a software update and an outdated user manual for a memory storage system.

The company also vowed to improve its network testing and create a new committee reporting directly to the president that is responsible for quality control.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseases; High-risk people will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgarias largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 p...

Belarus moves jailed U.S. citizen, two others to house arrest

Belarus has released a jailed political consultant with U.S. citizenship and two opposition figures into house arrest, the Tut.by media outlet reported on Monday, in a rare concession by veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko after months of p...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The Australian state of Victoria on Monday eased some coronavirus-led restrictions after months, while much of Europe enacted new curbs, as worldwide cases crossed 40 million, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inter...

Kremlin signals new OPEC+ oil talks amid weak demand outlook

The Kremlin signaled on Monday a new round of oil talks with Saudi Arabia as producer group OPEC meets on Monday to discuss the weakening demand outlook in the face of rising coronavirus infections. Those markets are volatile and we are at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020