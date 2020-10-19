Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish COVID-19 jobless claims climb again ahead of new constraints

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits rose for the second week in a row to 244,153, ahead of further restrictions due to be agreed later on Monday that could add another 100,000 claimants. Almost 40,000 people have sought the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) over the last two weeks since Level 3 restrictions banned indoor restaurant and pub service nationwide.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:18 IST
Irish COVID-19 jobless claims climb again ahead of new constraints
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits rose for the second week in a row to 244,153, ahead of further restrictions due to be agreed later on Monday that could add another 100,000 claimants.

Almost 40,000 people have sought the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) over the last two weeks since Level 3 restrictions banned indoor restaurant and pub service nationwide. That was towards the upper end of the 20,000 to 50,000 range estimated by the public expenditure department last week.

Parts of Level 4 and 5 of the five-step framework are set to be incorporated in the fresh curbs, two sources told Reuters on Monday. The department forecast that 50,000 to 65,000 would join the PUP under Level 4 and a further 35,000 to 52,000 in Level 5. The unemployment rate, including those in receipt of the PUP, stood at 14.7% before the recent restrictions.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal woman takes to crowdfunding to support pandemic-hit idol makers

Moved by the plight of idol makers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a 29-year-old woman in West Bengals Asansol city has taken to crowdfunding to support 300 clay artisans in Paschim Barddhaman district. Richa Roy aims to raise Rs 20 lakh for ...

Soccer-Barca not among Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes his side are not among the favourites to win this seasons Champions League with the Catalans having made a stuttering start to the new season. Speaking ahead of Tuesdays visit of Hungarians Ferencvaros...

Bypolls: Fight between Cong& BJP in RR Nagar, triangular

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said it would be a straight fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP in R R Nagar constituency during the November 3 bypolls and a triangular contest in Sira, wh...

JICA to share Japanese expertise in track maintenance, rail welding with IR

Japanese expertise in indicator-based methods and ultrasonic detection will be shared with India for track maintenance and rail welding, as part of coordination between the Railway Ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020