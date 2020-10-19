Gokul eyes 20 pc market share in tetra pack milk in 2 years, launches high temperature-treated milk

Packed milk brand Gokul, which eyes a 20 per cent market in the Tetra Pack milk market, on Monday launched ultra high temperature-treated tetra pack milk 'Gokul Select' with six months of shelf life in the city. "We are looking at a 20 per cent market share in a couple of years of the current five lakh litres of overall tetra pack milk market size in Mumbai," said Ravindra Apte, chairman, Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (KZSDUS).

KZSDUS is the producer of Gokul brand tetra pack milk. After the successful launch in Mumbai, Gokul Select tetra pack milk will also be made available in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, metros like Delhi, and northeastern regions.

Gokul Select milk, available at Rs 64 a litre, can be stored at room temperature and consumed anytime within six months without having any change in taste or quality of milk packed inside the pack. "Mumbai market is big and has a huge cosmopolitan population with buying behaviour shifting towards tetra pack milk due to high shelf life, easy to use and gives the customer the opportunity to stock the product for monthly supply. This pattern has seen a huge jump since the lockdown while following social distancing norms," Apte added.

Currently, Gokul has modern 15 lakh litres per day capacity dairy plant in Kolhapur and 4 owned chilling centres with a cumulative milk handling capacity of 6.50 lakh litres per day with modern packing unit at Navi Mumbai. Gokul brand dairy products include shrikhand, ghee, table butter, skimmed milk powder, paneer, curd and buttermilk.