Raj govt to appoint 1,500 CHOs more, raising total recruitment to 7,810

The state earlier had a vacancy for 2,310 CHOs for the year 2019-20 and 5,500 CHOs for 2020-21 and was in the middle of recruiting a total of 6,310 CHOs, when it decided to appoint 1,500 more of them, seeking to clear the backlog for filling all vacancies 2020-21, the statement said. The government had earlier issued an advertisement for filling up the 2,310 vacancies for the year 2019-20, but the process had been postponed midway, the statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:04 IST
The Rajasthan government has decided to appoint 1,500 more Community Health Officers under the National Health Mission amid the ongoing recruitment of 6,310 of them. Now, a total of 7,810 CHOs would be appointed following Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's approval to appoint 1,500 more of them, an official statement said on Monday.

The government was in the process of appointing 6,310 CHOs on contractual basis for the medical and health centers in all districts of the state when it decided to appoint 1,500 more of them, the statement added. The state earlier had a vacancy for 2,310 CHOs for the year 2019-20 and 5,500 CHOs for 2020-21 and was in the middle of recruiting a total of 6,310 CHOs, when it decided to appoint 1,500 more of them, seeking to clear the backlog for filling all vacancies 2020-21, the statement said.

The government had earlier issued an advertisement for filling up the 2,310 vacancies for the year 2019-20, but the process had been postponed midway, the statement said. The government has fixed the aim of upgrading all sub-health centres in Rajasthan to the level of ''Health and Wellness Centers'' under the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan by the year 2022. The contract workers will be paid honorarium and incentives under the provisions of the Project Implementation Plan (PIP) of NHM.

