UK says still no basis to resume talks with EU - PM Johnson's office

"The UK has noted the EU’s proposal to genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation," the statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:06 IST
Britain said on Monday there was still no basis for trade talks with the European Union to resume, following a call between British and EU negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier.

"The UK continues to believe there is no basis to resume talks unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU," a statement from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. "This means an EU approach consistent with trying to find an agreement between sovereign equals and with acceptance that movement needs to come from the EU side as well as the UK."

The spokesman described the call as constructive and said that both sides had agreed to remain in close touch.

