Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as losses in Facebook, Amazon weigh

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday as losses in tech-related heavyweights Facebook and Amazon eclipsed optimism on a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and 22 new lows.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:33 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as losses in Facebook, Amazon weigh

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday as losses in tech-related heavyweights Facebook and Amazon eclipsed optimism on a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 presidential election. U.S. stocks had opened higher after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before the election, but acknowledged an agreement would have to come by Tuesday for that to happen.

Last week the White House proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package to help Americans struggling with the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pelosi said the offer fell short in a range of areas and stuck to her demand for $2.2 trillion in aid. "I do believe that both sides, even though two weeks before election, can see the way to getting some money back into unemployment programs," said Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer, Bokeh Capital Partners, Pittsburgh.

Wall Street's fear gauge rose for a sixth straight session as election campaigns kicked into high gear, with early voting starting in Florida, a battleground state that could decide the presidential election. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will debate for a final time on Thursday.

Amazon.com, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.8% and 1%. They were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500. All major S&P sectors were trading lower, with the communication services index down about 1%.

"It's just the general volatility here. I wouldn't be surprised to see this bouncing around all day," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. At 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 100.05 points, or 0.35%, at 28,506.26, the S&P 500 was down 15.01 points, or 0.43%, at 3,468.80. The Nasdaq Composite was down 36.10 points, or 0.31%, at 11,635.45.

Video-streaming service Netflix Inc was a bright spot, rising 1.2% ahead of its results on Tuesday. After the financial sector set a mixed tone to the start of the third-quarter earnings season, investors will look to results from about 91 S&P 500 companies this week including International Business Machines Corp, whose quarterly report is expected later in the day.

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co posted a fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services. Its shares, however, rose about 3.3%. ConocoPhillips slipped 0.1% as it agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc for $9.7 billion as the energy sector continued to consolidate. Concho fell 0.9%.

Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc gained about 1.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight". Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and 22 new lows.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Naths comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went ...

IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith

After registering an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting. With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020