Mumbai: Tinted glass removed from 1,882 vehicles in 1 week

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tinted glass was removed from1,882 vehicles as part of a drive over the past one week, Mumbai police said on Monday.

Use of tinted glass is prohibited by a 2012 SupremeCourt ruling as well as Section 100(2) of the Central MotorVehicles Rules.

