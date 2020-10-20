Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane reach African Confederation Cup final

Two penalties from Mohamed Aziz spurred Renaissance Berkane to a 2-1 win over Moroccan compatriots Hassania Agadir in the African Confederation Cup semi-final on Monday. The secondary African club competition will be belatedly completed behind closed doors on Sunday after being delayed since May due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Aziz put Berkane ahead after 20 minutes after Mouhissine Yajour was hacked down.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 20-10-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 02:45 IST
Soccer-Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane reach African Confederation Cup final
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Two penalties from Mohamed Aziz spurred Renaissance Berkane to a 2-1 win over Moroccan compatriots Hassania Agadir in the African Confederation Cup semi-final on Monday. Berkane reached the final for a second successive year after losing the 2019 decider to Zamalek of Egypt.

They will play either Guinea's Horoya or Pyramids of Egypt, who contest the second semi-final on Tuesday. The secondary African club competition will be belatedly completed behind closed doors on Sunday after being delayed since May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aziz put Berkane ahead after 20 minutes after Mouhissine Yajour was hacked down. Hassania equalised 10 minutes later when their opponents failed to clear a long ball into their penalty area and Imad Kimaoui pounced to net from close range.

Aziz's second penalty was converted just past the hour mark after a handball and proved decisive.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism as soon as Khartoum sets aside the 335 million it has agreed to pay to American victims of militant attacks and the...

Ireland imposes some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 curbs

Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, shutting non-essential retail, limiting restaurants and pubs to take away service and telling people not to travel more than five kilometres 3 miles from their home....

Ireland aiming to return to Level 3 restrictions by Dec.1, PM says

The Irish government is aiming to return to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the six week period on the highest stage, Level 5, that will kick in this week, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday.In order to do so, the gove...

French activists say 100,000 hurt by Total's Ugandan oil operation

Over 100,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania have been hurt by human rights violations linked to the Totals oil operations in Uganda, two French activist groups said in a report on Tuesday. Friends of the Earth and a second group called Survi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020