Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Australia will join naval drills involving India, US, Japan

Australia will be returning to the joint manoeuvres after its participation in 2007, which drew criticism from China at the time. Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the Malabar drills were a milestone opportunity for the Australian Defence Force, and that they showcased "the deep trust between four major Indo-Pacific democracies and their shared will to work together on common security interests." There was no immediate word from China on the Malabar exercises. The United States has been pushing for a deeper collaboration with Japan, India and Australia as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 04:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Australia will join naval drills involving India, US, Japan

Australia will join three-way naval exercises involving the United States, Japan and India, the countries announced on Monday, in a move that could raise concerns in China, which has criticised similar joint drills as destabilising. India, which holds the annual drills called Malabar with the U.S. and Japanese navies each year, agreed to invite Australia for next month's exercise in the Bay of Bengal, it said, in a sign of cooperation between the "Quad" countries.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement. Australia will be returning to the joint manoeuvres after its participation in 2007, which drew criticism from China at the time.

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the Malabar drills were a milestone opportunity for the Australian Defence Force, and that they showcased "the deep trust between four major Indo-Pacific democracies and their shared will to work together on common security interests." There was no immediate word from China on the Malabar exercises.

The United States has been pushing for a deeper collaboration with Japan, India and Australia as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence. These four have formed the Quad, a loose strategic coalition of the four leading democracies in the region. The joint drills will be the first concrete action of the grouping, analysts say.

China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development. India's decision on expanding the exercises comes at a time when it is locked in a military stand-off on the disputed land border with China.

Thousands of troops are in close proximity in the western Himalayas, where India says Chinese troops have intruded deep across its side of the de facto border. Beijing denies any intrusion and says India has been building roads and other infrastructure in the disputed area causing the crisis.

Australia's diplomatic relations with China also worsened this year, after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing imposed trade sanctions on Australian beef and barley.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets under pressure as Wall St falters, COVID-19 cases rise

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.In early Asia trade, Au...

Guinea opposition candidate claims victory, violence erupts

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday he had won the first round of the Oct. 18 presidential election, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission and the government, setting the stage for a stan...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC issues strong recommendation for mask mandate on airplanes, trainsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a strong recommendation that all pass...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Lebanese security chief tests positive for COVID-19 in U.SA top Lebanese security official has tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, his department said on Monday, forcing hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020