Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports - Pompeo

The two countries signed the protocol outlining the three agreements late on Monday, saying they would set the stage for future talks on expanding trade ties between the two allies and identifying priority sectors to further reduce trade barriers. Two top U.S. Democratic lawmakers slammed the Trump administration for increasing trade cooperation with Bolsonaro's far-right government despite its "abysmal record" on human rights, the environment and corruption.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 05:40 IST
U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday the United States and Brazil need to reduce their dependence on imports from China for their own security as the two countries reinforced their business partnership. At a virtual summit on increased U.S.-Brazil cooperation aimed at post-pandemic recovery, Pompeo underscored the importance of expanding bilateral economic ties, given what he called "enormous risk" stemming from China's significant participation in their economies.

"To the extent we can find ways that we can increase the trade between our two countries, we can ... decrease each of our two nations' dependence for critical items" coming from China, he said. "Each of our two peoples will be more secure, and each of our two nations will be far more prosperous, whether that's two or five or 10 years from now," he added.

The Trump administration is working to boost ties with Brazil and provide a counterweight to China, keen to gain some advantage in what it sees as a new "Great Power" competition. Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro wants to follow suit but is hamstrung by China being Brazil's largest trade partner, which buys much of its soy and iron ore.

Bolsonaro has yet to decide whether to ban Brazilian telecom companies from buying 5G equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as the U.S government has sought. At the summit organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Bolsonaro announced three agreements with the United States to ensure good business practices and stop corruption. He said the package will slash red tape and increase trade and investment.

"In the last year and a half, together with President Trump, we have elevated Brazil-U.S. relations to its best moment ever, and opened a new chapter in the relationship between the two largest economies and democracies in the hemisphere," he said. The two countries signed the protocol outlining the three agreements late on Monday, saying they would set the stage for future talks on expanding trade ties between the two allies and identifying priority sectors to further reduce trade barriers.

Two top U.S. Democratic lawmakers slammed the Trump administration for increasing trade cooperation with Bolsonaro's far-right government despite its "abysmal record" on human rights, the environment and corruption. "Giving President Bolsonaro ammunition to claim that the United States endorses his behavior sullies our nation’s reputation as a country that demands our trade partners respect human rights and the rule of law," said U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal.

Representative Earl Blumenauer, who heads the committee's trade panel, said the protocol was the latest mini trade deal signed by the Trump administration without congressional buy-in. Pompeo said Brazil was getting closer to joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) grouping rich nations with the support of the United States.

"We want this to happen as quickly as we can," he said. The U.S. Export-Import Bank would back projects valued at $450 million in Brazil this year, while the U.S. Development Finance Corp had plans involving about $1 billion in projects there, he said.

U.S. goods and services trade with Brazil totaled an estimated $105.1 billion in 2019.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Women's World Cup holders NZ top seeds for 2021 draw

New Zealand, England and Canada were confirmed as the top three seeds for the womens 2021 Rugby World Cup after the games governing body opted to use rankings from the start of the year with southern hemisphere teams unable to play due to C...

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing Black Lives Matter and I Cant Breathe shirts, an elections official said Monday. The worker was fired Friday after officials received a cal...

Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise: Govt

Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise, involving the United States, Japan and India, to bring the four key partners in the Indo-Pacific region together next month, according to a statement issued by the Australian governm...

'For heaven rest us, we're not Asbestos': Canadian town chooses new name

Residents of the town of Asbestos in the Canadian province of Quebec have voted to rename their community in a move to distance it from the once-ubiquitous mineral now recognized as being extremely poisonous and linked to lung and other can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020