Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunteck Realty to acquire 50-acre land in Mumbai suburb for development of residential project

Real estate development company Sunteck Realty on Tuesday said it will acquire around 50-acre land parcel in Vasind, Mumbai to develop a residential project. We will continue to reward our investors through acquisition of such value deals". Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty is a luxury real estate development company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:59 IST
Sunteck Realty to acquire 50-acre land in Mumbai suburb for development of residential project
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real estate development company Sunteck Realty on Tuesday said it will acquire around 50-acre land parcel in Vasind, Mumbai to develop a residential project. Sunteck Realty said the project will have a revenue potential of Rs 1,250 crore spanning over the next 4-5 years.

"Sunteck Realty Ltd... has entered into an agreement to acquire approx 50-acre land parcel in Vasind. The project will offer approximately 2.6 million square feet... the project will have a revenue potential of Rs 1,250 crore," the company said in a BSE filing. The company did not disclose the financial details of the proposed land acquisition.

"The second strategic acquisition amidst the pandemic complements our strategy to strengthen our brand presence. Our Vasind acquisition reflects our differentiated development philosophy of focusing on strategic locations along the growth vector," Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, of Sunteck Realty Ltd said. Khetan further noted that the project will be largely residential, catering to the affordable segment.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, I believe our upcoming projects will continue to fulfill the emerging customer needs: residential premises that complement today's lifestyle and suit the requirements for work from home," he said. He further added that "our momentum, both on sales and the execution front, has been increasing post the lockdown and we remain confident of capitalizing on the opportunity at hand. We will continue to reward our investors through the acquisition of such value deals".

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty is a luxury real estate development company. It has a portfolio of about 31 million square feet spread across 26 projects.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wacom One Launched in India with a Complete 'Digital Starter Kit'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Wacom announces the launch of Wacom One, an entry-level 13 pen display for a new generation of creators. Budding artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn ...

Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer. The 70-year-old Hollywood veteran, who shared the news on Twitter on Monday, assured fans that his prognosis is good.As the Dude woul...

SAIF Partners rebrands as Elevation Capital; closes new USD 400 mn early stage fund

Venture capital firm SAIF Partners on Tuesday rebranded itself as Elevation Capital, and said it has closed a new early stage fund at USD 400 million about Rs 2,934 crore. Founded in 2002, Elevation Capital has been an early investor in com...

Soccer-Indonesia promises strict health protocols for U-20 World Cup

President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday authorities would ensure Indonesia is prepared to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year, including by establishing strict health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Jokowi, as the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020