Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Didi lines up 2021 IPO in Hong Kong, targets more than $60 bln valuation, sources say

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is considering Hong Kong for a multibillion-dollar initial public offering next year, dropping previous aims to list in New York amid rising Sino-U.S. tension, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:53 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Didi lines up 2021 IPO in Hong Kong, targets more than $60 bln valuation, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is considering Hong Kong for a multibillion-dollar initial public offering next year, dropping previous aims to list in New York amid rising Sino-U.S. tension, people with knowledge of the matter said. Didi, backed by technology investment giants SoftBank , Alibaba and Tencent, has started initial talks with investment banks for the long-awaited IPO, according to three people. It's looking to formally appoint lead banks for the float in the coming months, two of them said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity as the information, including the identity of the banks, was private. The people said Didi is targeting a valuation of more than $60 billion by the time of IPO launch, expected as soon as in the first half of 2021. Founded eight years ago, Didi began generating healthy profit in the second quarter this year and some investors are now keen to cash in, said one of the people.

Didi is also considering a new fundraising round ahead of the IPO in a bid to boost its valuation, two of the people said. In the private secondary market, some of its shares are trading well below a valuation of $56 billion it reached in 2017. (https://tinyurl.com/y6ojxhpd) The new timetable for the IPO and the private fundraising round ahead of it have not been reported before.

Asked by Reuters to comment, Didi said it doesn't have any "definitive" IPO plan or timeline. The people familiar with the matter cautioned the IPO plan could change due to market conditions. The plan also comes after Didi walked away from talks on merging with domestic rival Meituan, according to four separate sources, amid disagreement on the valuation of the merged business and management lines. These four people declined to be identified because the information was private.

Meituan declined to comment. Didi said it had not engaged in any merger discussion with Meituan. TRANSFER FROM MANHATTAN

Didi, which merged with then main rival Kuaidi in 2015 to create a smartphone-based transport services giant, counts as its core business a mobile app, where users can hail taxis, privately owned cars, car-pool options and even buses in some cities. (https://tinyurl.com/y2baugu5) Didi had for years aimed for a U.S. IPO because of the prestige of a New York listing, the presence of comparable peers like Uber and Lyft and a deeper capital pool, according to two of the people.

Uber and Didi have long-standing links: Uber in 2016 sold its operation to Didi in exchange for a 17.5% stake in the Chinese firm, which in turn made a $1 billion investment in Uber. All three people familiar with the matter said Didi has now opted to consider Hong Kong for the listing amid deteriorating U.S.-China relations that have left tech firms like TikTok owner ByteDance in the crosshairs.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies now also face tightened scrutiny and stricter audit requirements there. Uninspiring stock performances by Uber and Lyft have also discouraged Didi from seeking a U.S. IPO, said two of the people. Uber and Lyft are both trading below their IPO price, with Lyft shares down more than two-thirds since listing.

If completed, Didi's IPO would further burnish Hong Kong's status as a capital markets hub, with $28.8 billion worth of IPOs and secondary listings carried out in the city between the start of this year and mid-October, Refinitiv data showed. That helped Hong Kong grab the second spot in the global stock exchange league table - after Nasdaq - despite the city reeling from a coronavirus pandemic-hit economy and anti-government protests.

Didi's listing plan comes as Ant Group prepares to raise about $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the coming weeks, in what would be the world's largest IPO.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yogi forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on e...

Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100 as lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a clutch of upbeat quarterly corporate earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over tougher coronavirus lockdowns in parts of England and Brexit-related uncertainty. The blue-chi...

COVID-19:Health dept tells hospitals to watch out for co-infections

The Delhi health department has written to all hospitals and district authorities to be alert about co-infections of COVID-19 with other seasonal ailments and implement management guidelines on it issued by the Union Health Ministry. Cases...

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020