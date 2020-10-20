Autism kids get a chance at life through Pinnacle Blooms Network

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] October 20 (ANI/Connect360 PR): Pinnacle Blooms Network, Special Edu-HealthCare unit of startup India awarded Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED is core purposed to be empowering 80 plus crore kids, people with neurological, psychological conditions to be self-sufficient, to be part of mainstream society, to bring smiles into their families. Autism Spectrum Disorder - ASD aka Autism is not a disease but a neurological, psychological condition that has been around close to century years since 1933. Science is yet to understand the root cause of autism. There is no medication; treatment exists to cure autism even in 2020.

Autism is a lifelong condition, impacts the nervous system, and affects the overall cognitive, emotional, social, and physical health of the affected individual. Life of children with autism, crucifying the pain of their families is nothing that anyone of us can imagine. Autism is a spectrum, the range and severity of symptoms can vary widely in each kid here are few broad symptoms helps parents recognize autism:

* Problems with social interaction with others * Unusual interest in objects

* Need for sameness * Great variation in abilities

* Under/ overreaction to one or more of five senses: sight, touch, taste, smell, hearing * Repeated actions or body movements

* Unusually intense and prolonged emotional reactions etc Autism is growing at an alarming rate, one in every 60 children autistic even in India, while one in every approximately 40 kids is autistic in the USA, an average of one in every 160 children in the entire world is autistic.

But Autism is not the end of life, Autistic kids can still have a chance at life, the career can even have family only if the problem is identified early and empowered with abilities to coup with their sensorial systems through therapeutic programs exclusively designed for their needs as each kid with an autism spectrum disorder is special. Autism Spectrum disorder therapies shall be holistic, focusing on the overall development of kids. Hence Pinnacle Blooms Network created a research-oriented integrated multi-disciplinary, multi-sensorial environment by bringing in the full-time, permanent doctors, therapists of various trades under one roof.

Mirracle Artificial Intelligence Engine of PBN could probably the first and only of its kind built for neurological, psychological conditions that empower multidisciplinary deducing exclusive therapy for the kid based upon the current state, needs, behaviors, age, and physiology of the kid. The best part of Pinnacle Blooms Network's proven therapeutic programs is to build these therapies as per the need of kids exclusively and build the programs in association with parents. Conduct therapy program in an exclusive 1:1 manner with all the dedication for the kid. Making parents, their family is part of each therapy through Mirracle AI Engine.

Thus turning parents, family into the therapists for their own kid which is the most desirable outcome through more than 16 unique therapy programs to empower kids, people, their families with autism spectrum disorder like Autism Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Behavioral Therapy, Psychological Counselling, Special Education, Dance Therapy, Music Therapy, Yoga Therapy, Hydro Therapy, Physio Therapy, Assessments, Group Therapy, etc. "We know the pain of what autism does to a kid, the pain of the family having their child with an untreatable - lifelong condition. We promise to do everything possible for empowering kids to be self-sufficient, to be part of mainstream society, to bring smiles into their families," said Dr Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Founder Pinnacle Blooms Network, CEO Bharath HealthCare P LTD about Pinnacle Blooms Network.

"To help parents and kids with an uninterrupted therapy in this pandemic situation of COVID-19, we have launch Pinnacle Realtime Audio Video Therapies, been utilized across India, USA, Middle East, Europe, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka already. With the phenomenal way autism growing we need to have phenomenal resources to empower kids, their families. Hence we have plans in place to expand our already double-digit number of centers to 7000 plus therapy centers through our franchise network, which is given only to parents of autistic kids, or therapists those who empower autistic kids." she added. With aim of empowering every kid, SEVA Foundation of KOTII GROUP is supporting Pinnacle Blooms Network to provide therapy programs for the underprivileged, farmers, poor families and those who can't afford the facility. In the last fiscal year alone, it contributed multi-crore therapy programs for thousands.

Pinnacle Blooms Network offers Certified Courses, Parent Training, Teacher Training, School Training to raise awareness at FREE OF COST for learner, teachers, schools, fully paid by SEVA Foundation of KOTII GROUP for autism spectrum disorders to make lives of kids, people with autism better. Pinnacle Blooms Network took up to be torch bearer for 80 plus crore kids, people with autism, neurological conditions, psychological condition to be self - sufficient, to be part of mainstream society, to bring smiles into their families through hand crafted multidiscipline, multisensory, integrated, exclusive 1:1, proven therapy programs by qualified - certified - proven therapists with 98 per cent plus parent satisfaction, 95per cent plus proven improvement, Successfully delivered 6,00,000 plus exclusive therapies already.

Pinnacle Blooms Network is specialedu-healthcare unit of Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED which is HealthTech division of prestigious KOTII GROUP OF TECHNOLOGICAL VENTURES R&D P LIMITED. This story is provided by Connect360 PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Connect360 PR)

