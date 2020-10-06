Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM wants AP to stop "illegal" projects

"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has made it clear that the Telangana government would construct a Barrage at Alampur-Pedda Marur to lift 3 TMC of water every day for agriculture if the AP state government fails to stop construction of illegal projects like Potireddypadu and others on Krishna river," the release said. Besides Rao, the Apex Council meeting was attended by AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is the chairman of the Council.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:16 IST
Telangana CM wants AP to stop "illegal" projects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana would construct a barrage at Alampur-Pedda Marur in the state to lift three TMC of water per day for agriculture if neighbouring Andhra Pradesh does not stop construction of "illegal" projects like Pothireddypadu on Krishna river, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday. He said the Telangana government would not keep quiet and be ready to protect the interests of its farmers if the AP government "attempts to render injustice to Telangana" in using river waters and tries to "usurp the rights of Telangana", according to an official release.

Rao was speaking at the second Apex Council meeting convened by the Centre on Tuesday on inter-state water issues. "Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has made it clear that the Telangana government would construct a Barrage at Alampur-Pedda Marur to lift 3 TMC of water every day for agriculture if the AP state government fails to stop construction of illegal projects like Potireddypadu and others on Krishna river," the release said.

Besides Rao, the Apex Council meeting was attended by AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is the chairman of the Council. The two CMs attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Rao explained about Telanganas rights and its share in Krishna and Godavari river waters in the Apex Council meeting, the release said. He demanded that justice be rendered to the state immediately in this regard.

He said the state government had written to the Centre in 2014, soon after the states formation, seeking constitution of a tribunal under the inter-state water disputes act, 1956 and later filed a petition in the Supreme Court after one year as the Centre did not take any measure. Rao sought immediate formation of a tribunal, the release said.

According to the release, Shekhawat, while assuring to accept Telanganas demand, stated that they are unable to take any decision as the case is pending in the apex court. Rao, who responded to the comments, said the state government would withdraw its petition in the Supreme Court if the tribunal is constituted, it said.

Rao wanted the Terms of Reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-2) to be made in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Allocation of water to projects should be done accordingly, the release said.

After the meeting with the chief ministers, Shekhawat told reporters in Delhi that Telangana has agreed to withdraw the case it filed in the Supreme Court about the sharing of waters of Krishna and Godavari rivers, enabling the Centre to go ahead with referring the issue to a tribunal. It was also agreed to shift the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, an apex council was formed with the Union Jal Shakti minister as the chairman and the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as its members. The first apex council meeting was held in 2016.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Ukraine sign €300m loan to improve energy efficiency of public buildings

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine signed a 300 million loan to improve the energy efficiency of some 1 000 public-owned buildings, including schools, cultural centres, ki...

Bulgadhi village sanitised as many people visited it after Hathras incident

Bulgadhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh was sanitised after multiple visits by various organisations and political leaders following the alleged gangrape as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Mayor of Hathras Ashish Sharma...

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 193 for 4 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out Shreyas Gopal 228. Rajasthan Royals 13610 in 18.1 overs Buttler 70 Bumrah 420...

T gana: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate in Dubbak bypoll

BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana. His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020