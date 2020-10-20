Granules India Q2 net profit surges 71 pc to Rs 164 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday reported a 70.82 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 163.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Granules India said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 858.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 699.53 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. "I am pleased to announce second consecutive robust performance by all our business segments, fuelled the 22.7 per cent growth in Q2FY21 revenues to Rs 858 crore," Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The company's Board has declared a second interim dividend of 25 paise per equity share of Re 1 each, the filing said. Shares of Granules India Ltd were trading at Rs 393.55 per scrip on BSE, up 0.54 per cent from its previous close.