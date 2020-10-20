Left Menu
Development News Edition

BoE's Vlieghe eyes more stimulus, open to negative rates

Vlieghe said he was concerned that risks of higher unemployment and weaker growth identified by the BoE in August were likely to materialise after the new wave of COVID cases, which has led to renewed curbs on businesses across Britain. "In my view, the outlook for monetary policy is skewed towards adding further stimulus," Vlieghe, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, said in a speech published by the central bank.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:46 IST
BoE's Vlieghe eyes more stimulus, open to negative rates

Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday the central bank could need to add more stimulus as risks to the economy had grown in response to rising COVID cases, and voiced some cautious support for negative interest rates.

The BoE has almost doubled its asset-purchase programme since the start of the pandemic, to 745 billion pounds ($966 billion), and economists polled by Reuters expect it to add 100 billion pounds more after its November meeting. Vlieghe said he was concerned that risks of higher unemployment and weaker growth identified by the BoE in August were likely to materialise after the new wave of COVID cases, which has led to renewed curbs on businesses across Britain.

"In my view, the outlook for monetary policy is skewed towards adding further stimulus," Vlieghe, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, said in a speech published by the central bank. Britain's economy shrank by a record 20% in the second quarter of 2020, the biggest decline of any major advanced economy, and the initial rebound is losing momentum.

Vlieghe said a resurgence in retail spending to above pre-crisis levels partly reflected pent-up demand, which would fade. A shift in consumer spending patterns risked causing temporary unemployment, and could hurt investment, while it remained uncertain if the shifts would be permanent. The BoE is also considering whether it is practical and effective to cut interest rates below zero, as the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have done.

Vlieghe said the BoE had not reached a conclusion on this, but he did not have a fundamental objection and that it was important to look at new ways to support growth. "My own view is that the risk that negative rates end up being counterproductive to the aims of monetary policy is low," he said. "Given how low short-term and long-term interest rates already are, headroom for monetary policy is limited, and we must consider ways to extend that headroom."

Tiered interest rates - where banks are only charged interest for part of the reserves they hold at the BoE - were one option to maximise the benefits and limit the costs of a negative interest rate policy, he added. However, only a small minority of economists at banks polled by Reuters currently expect the BoE to implement negative interest rates next year.

While Silvana Tenreyro, another external MPC member, has also backed negative rates, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Chief Economist Andrew Haldane have been less enthusiastic. ($1 = 0.7710 pounds)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finlands national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10 of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to ...

Rise in home isolation cases again; pollution, festive season could be factors, say experts

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi has steadily increased by a margin of 1,804 in the last six days, with experts saying that opening of cinema halls, pollution and greater public activity in the festive season co...

China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

China on Tuesday said it has taken note of Indias announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020