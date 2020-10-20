Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and Immunic sign €24.5m deal to support development of COVID-19 therapy

IMU-838, an orally available small molecule, has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2 in multiple assays and is currently undergoing a phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with moderate disease activity.

EIB | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:52 IST
EIB and Immunic sign €24.5m deal to support development of COVID-19 therapy
Immunic AG, the German subsidiary of Immunic, Inc., will receive the EIB loan in three tranches upon the completion of pre-defined milestones. Image Credit: ANI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced the signing of a €24.5 million financing agreement. The venture loan is intended to support Immunic's ongoing phase 2 CALVID-1 trial of its lead asset, IMU-838, in patients with moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In addition, it is also intended to support the potential expansion of the CALVID-1 trial into a confirmatory phase 3 trial and the commercial-scale manufacturing for IMU-838. Immunic AG, the German subsidiary of Immunic, Inc., will receive the EIB loan in three tranches upon the completion of pre-defined milestones.

IMU-838, an orally available small molecule, has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2 in multiple assays and is currently undergoing a phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalised COVID-19 patients with moderate disease activity. IMU-838 is also being tested in another phase 2 trials evaluating the use of the drug as a potential treatment for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or ulcerative colitis.

"While SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise, many of Europe's top scientists are working relentlessly to help better control the pandemic," said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President in charge of innovation and lending in Germany. "The role of European institutions is to support their research and innovation to the best of our ability. I am therefore very pleased that EIB financing can contribute to the R&D activities of Immunic. If successful, Immunic's drug may reduce the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients, thereby relieving the burden on health systems, patients and families alike."

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: "The European Union is actively involved in the worldwide race to find better solutions for the COVID-19 disease. With this loan to Immunic, we continue to accelerate the development of innovative treatments against coronavirus and other severe diseases faced by our society."

"The funding commitment by the EIB is a confirmation of its faith in Immunic's ability to advance our lead asset, IMU-838, a selective oral DHODH inhibitor, which has shown strong antiviral activity in preclinical testing, as a potential treatment for COVID-19," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "This investment will enable us to continue to advance our CALVID-1 clinical programme and we look forward to reporting the results of a pre-planned interim efficacy analysis from the phase 2 trial later this year, after which we plan to evaluate whether the programme may be expanded into a confirmatory phase 3 trial."

One of Immunic's goals is to develop IMU-838 not only as a treatment option for COVID-19 but also for potential use against other, future viral pandemics. The drug's antiviral effect has been shown to be host-based, which suggests that it is independent of virus-specific proteins and their structure, shielding it from resistance or mutations of SARS-CoV-2, and also expanding its potential application to other viruses. For instance, IMU-838 has previously demonstrated activity in vitro against Influenza A virus, HIV, and Hepatitis C virus, amongst others. Importantly, IMU-838 has already been tested in about 650 individuals with an attractive pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile, to date.

The EIB loan to Immunic is backed by the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF) set up as part of the European Union's Horizon 2020 ProgrammeHorizon 2020 program. The IDFF is an example of successful collaboration between the European Commission and the EIB in the face of a health crisis. Through this facility, the EIB has supported European companies via total lending of some €400 million for developing cures, vaccines and diagnostics for various infectious diseases, most prominently coronavirus.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020