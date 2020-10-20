M3M records 500 crores of sales within 14 days of the launch of 'Port Your Property' campaign

M3M Group in association with PYP introduces a campaign redefining the rules of Indian Real Estate. Delay in delivery leading to innumerable stalled real estate projects is the prime challenge faced by customers in the real estate scenario. A majority of them have paid a lump sum for their dream property, but uncertainty looms as to when they would get its possession.

An Anarock research highlights that there are approximately 1.82 lakh stalled units in NCR with Gurugram leading, accounting for 31per cent of the overall share. M3M group being the game changer in the real estate industry gauged the magnitude of this need and worked out a solution for the same. "PYP proposition has received an encouraging response and we clocked sales of INR 500 crores in two weeks. NCR leads the demand for home swaps. In the cases where we get multiple inquiries for a single project, M3M would consider even taking over the project for completion. We have formed a dedicated advisory to provide strategic counsel and facilitate the porting process of properties," said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M Group.

Amidst such an unprecedented time, that of the pandemic, M3M Group in association with PYP has come up with a campaign to help buyers tide over uncertainty and own their dream property. The campaign titled 'Port Your Property' will help customers who are facing issues owing to undelivered projects for which they have already paid a significant sum. This new campaign also allows buyers to upgrade their property by opting for a new project out of the entire M3M portfolio, be it residential or commercial; ready-to-move-in or under construction. This novel initiative is a testament to M3M Group's commitment to go the extra mile to address customer concerns and enhance their experiences.

Under the campaign, the amount that the customer has invested in the stuck project would be adjusted against the cost of the new property opted, for among the M3M offerings. Equipped with thorough subject knowledge, the PYP experts will advise customers to choose from an array of ready-to-move-in or under-construction properties across the spectrum, taking into account the customer preferences and budget. All these initiatives indicate the ability of the M3M Group to go beyond customers' expectations, with speed, iconic offerings, curated customer experiences and innovation being amongst its core philosophy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally re-imagined the rules in real estate like never before. The restarting of economic activity and revival of consumer and investor sentiment has set the pace for real estate to embark on an upward trajectory. With its first campaign, post unlocking of businesses and market, M3M Group recorded sales worth Rs 1150 crores during the July-August 2020 period on launching Unlock Gurugram campaign across spectrums.

