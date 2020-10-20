Left Menu
Winners of Uganda Press Photo Award and East African Photography Award announced

The UPPA and EAPA recognizes, celebrates, supports and promotes the best photojournalists and photographers in Uganda and wider East Africa.

20-10-2020
Kuloba Peter Tera’s image ‘Salt Famer' was chosen as the winning photograph of the Uganda Press Photo Award 2020. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is delighted to announce the winners of the ninth annual Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) and the third East African Photography Award (EAPA).

This is the sixth year that Canon, through its Miraisha Programme, has been involved as the sole imaging partner of the Awards. The programme aims to promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in Africa by sharing skillsets and knowledge for photographers, videographers and filmmakers.

Kuloba Peter Tera's image 'Salt Famer' was chosen as the winning photograph of the Uganda Press Photo Award 2020. Peter is a freelance photographer living in Kampala. Last year he took first and second place in the People category for UPPA. Peter wins a professional-level Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR along with an EF 24-70mm lens along with other prizes.

Peter was a previous participant of the Miraisha programme and attended the Canon Miraisha Storytelling workshop in 2017.

In the East African Photography Award, open to citizens of Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, the top prize went to Kenyan documentary photojournalist Gordwin Odhiambo for his story 'Reinventing and Adapting Through Coronavirus'. Gordwin wins a Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens and lens adapter.

Amine Djiouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, commented on this year's Awards "We are proud to have been involved for the past six years in these Awards that provide a platform to recognise the best photojournalists and photographers in Uganda and wider East Africa. The entrants are making a remarkable contribution to African photography, freedom of information and the art of telling stories through visual imagery."

"Congratulations to all the entrants and a special congratulations to all the winners for your exceptional entries. I hope the prizes from Canon help you grow in your profession as you discover that Canon equipment can be a perfect partner to inspire your photography," said Djouahra.

The UPPA and EAPA 2020 were judged by an international jury composed of photography professionals including Yasuyoshi Chiba (KE/JP), Carielle Doe (LR), Georgina Goodwin (KE), Frédéric Noy (FR), Cynthia Matonhdze (ZIM), Lekgetho Makola (SA), Benjamin Füglister (CH/DE), Sarah Waiswa (UG/KE), Mallory Benedict (US), Uche Okpa-Iroha (NG) and Paul Boates (SA).

(With Inputs from APO)

